Chip Gaines’ New Photo of Baby Crew Prompts Colorful Fan Reactions

Chip and Joanna Gaines‘ youngest son Crew is growing up right before fans’ eyes.

The Fixer Upper contractor took to Instagram on Sunday, Feb. 17 to share a photo of his 7-month old son lounging in his SNOO, a responsive bassinet that boosts sleep for babies, revealing that the little one has outgrown his bassinet.

“Uh oh.. what happens when they out grow the #snoo??” Gaines captioned the sweet photo.

Fans were quick to chime in with their witty suggestions for the next stage of the SNOO’s life.

“Buy the company and call it Gaines a snoo and pass the fortune forward,” one fan eagerly suggested.

“Renovate it!” another recommended, curious to see what the famed renovator would transform the SNOO into. “its what you do best!”

Still, others were hoping that the Gaines’ would find a much better use for the bassinet: lulling yet another baby Gaines to sleep.

“You fill it with Baby Gaines #6!” one fan commented.

“Or save it for the NEXT one!” another wrote.

Gaines and his wife welcomed Crew in June of last year, revealing that Crew had “made an unexpected (and speedy) entrance into the world two and a half weeks early – which is fitting given he was a sweet surprise from day one.”

Baby Crew joined older siblings Emmie Kay, 8, Duke, 9, Ella Rose, 12, and Drake, 14.

“I feel like I’m figuring out this baby thing mixed with my four children that feel a little older and it’s so fun,” Joanna recently said of her life as a mom of five. “It’s very unpredictable. [I’m] just rolling with it.”

Welcoming a newborn meant a shift in focus for the HGTV couple, who decided to put their focus on their family as well as their upcoming Magnolia TV network, home line at Target, and children’s book after having decided to part ways with Fixer Upper last year.

“While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with,” they announced at the time. “Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen. How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place.”

While fans aren’t lucky enough to see the Gaines family on their TVs anymore, or what the amazing renovations, the couple has been eager to keep fans updated with frequent posts to social media of the brood of seven.