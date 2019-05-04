Chip Gaines Teases Baby Crew Is ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Character ‘Thanos’ in Adorable New Photo

With Avengers: Endgame breaking box office records since its April release, it’s no joke that everyone is a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and that includes, HGTV personality Chip Gaines who is raising his own little “Thanos Jr.”

Gaines took to Instagram on April 30 to share a snapshot of his son Crew, whom he shares with wife, Joanna Gaines. In the adorable photograph, Crew is fast asleep and sporting some candy resembling the notorious Infinity Stones on his chubby little knuckles.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“So we FINALLY saw [Avengers Endgame],” he wrote. “Not sure if we left the theater with Crew or Thanos Jr?”

Fans in the comment section expressed their affection for the cute photo and could not get enough of it.

“Well, at least he probably doesn’t know how to snap yet,” one fan wrote referencing the infamous moment everything changed for the beloved heroes. “This is so adorable and hilarious.”

“Do not let him snap his fingers. Baby’s thoughts are too random and you never know what will happen,” another fan reiterated.

“Did he seriously sit (or sleep) thru (sic) that whole movie?” another asked. “If so, that’s impressive! I can’t even get my almost 3 year old to sit in the theater for a Disney movie.”

Another chimed in that he was the “new Iron Man,” the beloved role played by actor, Robert Downey Jr. since 2008.

As the movie enters its second weekend in theaters, the film is projected to break even more records. New reports from Deadline suggest the fourth Avengers movie could end up with an outstanding second weekend, tracking to earn an estimate between $133 million and $177 million. The record currently belongs to Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which made $149.2 million in its second weekend during the winter holiday season.

But while the film continues full steam ahead after breaking virtually all known records in its debut last weekend, the Gaines are also making some awesome strides with their own empire. The former HGTV stars announced that they will be back on TV after it was announced last November they would be creating their own cable network in collaboration with Discovery Channel.

“Discovery is thrilled to confirm that we are in exclusive talks with Chip and Joanna Gaines,” Discovery said in a statement at the time. “The Gaines’ are exceptional people, true authentic storytellers and creative visionaries who will nourish millions of people with quality, family-friendly programming accessible on a 24/7 network and across all screens.”

Discovery will re-launch one of its 12 U.S. channels as the new outlet, which will also have its own streaming service and reportedly re-launch Great American Country or DIY — a network that reaches about 60 million homes.

“We’re excited to share we are in the early stages of talking with Discovery about a lifestyle focused media network for Magnolia,” Magnolia spokesman John Marsicano said in a statement. “The details surrounding this opportunity remain a work in progress, but together our hope is to build a different kind of platform for unique inspiring and family-friendly content.”

With a lot to look forward to from the Gaines family to more from the MCU, fans are in for a treat this year.

Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame are now in theaters, followed by the next installment of Spider-Man with Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2, 2019.

Photo credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images for TIME