Pregnant Chanel Iman Reveals She’s Expecting a Girl

Supermodel Chanel Iman and her husband, New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard, are expecting a baby girl. Iman broke the news on Saturday.

The 27-year-old Iman shared a photo of the happy couple on a pink couch outside, during their baby shower. She added, “It’s a GIRL” in the caption on Instagram.

Her fans were quick to congratulate her, and the post racked up over 105,000 likes from her 1.6 million followers.

“Congratulations on your baby girl,” one fan wrote.

“She’s going to be beautiful,” another fan wrote of the soon-to-be born baby.

Iman also shared other photos from the baby shower in Oklahoma, including a photo with her friends and another showing her pinning up baby girl clothes on a clothesline.

Iman and Shepard announced they are about to become first-time parents on Mother’s Day last month. She shared photos from a special photo shoot with photographer James Macari.

“We both are blessed in many different ways, that our love has created a wonderful new life and can’t wait for this ultimate blessing to arrive,” Iman wrote on Instagram. “We thank God for allowing us this opportunity to become parents and can’t wait to hold our baby in our arms!”

“Our fairytale continues as we wait for the birth of our baby. Our love grows each day, [Shepard] and I can’t wait to share it with our little one,” she wrote in another message.

Iman and the 24-year-old Shepard married in March in Beverly Hills, four months after they got engaged.

Iman, who became a Victoria’s Secret Angel in 2010, walked the red carpet on June 12 at the Fragrance Foundation Awards in New York. During the event, Iman told PEOPLE Magazine she was “super anxious” to meet her baby.

“My pregnancy has been amazing. I’m just super anxious to meet my baby,” Iman told the magazine. “But the first term actually was very difficult. It was a struggle. I was super sick.”

At the time, Iman accidentally referred to the baby as “she,” before she told reporters she did not really know the baby’s gender.

As for her husband, Iman said, “He spoils me with lots of things, lots of goodies.”

Shepard also told the New York Post last week he was excited to become a father. His own father, Derrick, died of a heart attack when Shepard was only 6 years old.

“I’m super excited about it,” Shepard told the Post. “On game days, I see guys … they have their babies down there, and it’s a warm feeling when you see that. I’m looking forward to it…. I can’t wait.”

The baby’s due day is Aug. 19, two days after the Giants play the first game of the preseason in Detroit.

Photo credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for The Fragrance Foundation