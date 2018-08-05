‘The Challenge’ Alum Rachel Robinson and Wife Expecting Baby Less Than a Year After Twins’ Birth

There will be a new member of The Challenge family soon enough. MTV personality Rachel Robinson announced Saturday on social media that her wife Natalie Gee is pregnant with a girl.

The news comes just less than 10 months after Robinson gave birth to the couple’s twin sons Jesse and Jack.

“It’s official we are having a girl,” Robinson wrote alongside a photo of the happy family on Instagram. “I would like to thank my wife for giving us the girl. I would like to thank our boys in advance for being the best big brothers & I would like to thank you for all your support. It takes a village. Gee-Robinson party of 5.”

Friends and fans in the comment section were quick to offer their well wishes.

“[Oh my God] could you all possibly be any cuter?? Congratulations!” one person wrote.

“[Oh my God] you guys are adorable! Congratulations [celebratory string of emojis] to you both and the twins!! [kissy face emoji]” another added.

Robinson and Gee married in October, just a week after the twins were born. Robinson wrote on social media at the time, “I would like to introduce you to: Jesse & Jack Gee-Robinson. The world is brighter, this life has more meaning, oh & we got married today – please refer to [Gee] as my wife.”

Robinson also opened up on her blog last year about the couple’s journey to expand their family. “We found out I was pregnant in February right before my birthday and we could not be happier,” Robinson wrote. “6 weeks later we found out we were having twins, and 3 months later we found out we were having twin boys. All of this felt like an overwhelming dream but the best kind.”

She added that the two started the process a few months ago and feel “so beyond blessed.”

“Natalie is the partner I have been waiting for, and I cannot wait for this new journey to begin together as a family of 7. (Yes, 2 moms, 2 kids, 3 dogs…),” she said. “Our families, friends, and community support is something we hold so dear, and being two women so connected in our communities, the out pour of happiness and love we have received the last month since starting to tell people has been nothing short of truly amazing.”

Congratulations to the growing family!

Photo credit: Instagram/Rachel Robinson