Celine Dion Celebrates Twin Sons’ Birthday With Rare Photo

Celine Dion’s twin sons, Nelson and Eddy, are turning nine! On Wednesday, the 51-year-old Grammy-winning singer took to her Instagram account to mark the big occasion, sharing a rare photo of her two youngest children alongside a touching birthday message as they ring in a new year.

“Double the laughter and double the love,” Dion wrote, also sharing the message in French. “Happy 9th Birthday, Nelson and Eddy! I’m so very proud of my boys. I love you! — Mom xx…”

The birthday note was shared alongside two new photos of Nelson and Eddy, one showing them smiling for the camera with the second showing them posing with goofy faces.

The photo, the first that the singer has shared of her sons on her account since a Christmas Eve-dated photo last year, was immediately met with birthday messages from her 3.7 million followers, many amazed by how quickly they are growing up.

“Happy Birthday guys,” one fan wrote.

“Omgosh they are getting so big! They are adorable! They take after you Celine with their funny personality!” a second added. “Happy birthday boys! Much love to all of your family!”

“Happy birthday Nelson and Eddy!” a third commented.

Dion shares the twins, along with son René-Charles, 18, with her late husband and manager, René Angélil. After Angéli passed away in 2016 at the age of 73 following a long battle with cancer, Dion revealed in a 2017 interview with The Sun that she had leaned on Nelson and Eddy for support in the difficult months that followed her husband’s death.

“I organize myself to not feel lonely. So I got myself a huge, huge, huge bed and I sleep with my twins,” she told the outlet at the time. “They are comforting me a lot. I need them. I need them close. And when it’s time for them to say they want their room, their room’s ready. But we watch a lot of TV together. I’m discovering Disney.”

The singer went on to explain how she helped her children through their grief.

“They’re really well because I’m strong. I’m sounding pretentious but if I don’t show them the way, they will question it,” she said. “We kiss him every night. We have a little ritual where we say goodnight to him with a little picture. Then the kids talk to him. And they write words, put them in balloons and we send the balloons to the sky.”