Celebrity Moms Take to Social Media to Protect Their Kids

Mothers are naturally protective of their children, and celebrity moms are no different!

Lots of famous ladies have taken to social media to protect their brood, and we don’t blame them. Celebrities like Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Olivia Wilde and Kristin Cavallari have all defended their kids on the Internet, from paparazzi and haters alike, and they haven’t been shy about expressing their opinions. See some of their best mom moments below.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann took to Snapchat just this week to defend 19-year-old daughter Brielle against online haters, telling fans on the social media platform that they chose the wrong mom to mess with.

“Oh hell no, you f**kers on Bravo TV under Brielle’s pictures writing comments,” she said. “You’re f**king with the wrong one, honey – the wrong one.”

“I would love for all you f**kers to post your daughters on your page so I can tell you exactly what the f**k I think about her,” the reality star continued. “Ok, you low-life pieces of s**t? Get off Bravo TV and stop talking s**t about my daughter and get a f**king life.”

Olivia Wilde is currently pregnant with her second child, and she used Instagram Friday to slam paparazzi for taking pictures of a pregnant woman.

“Death stare sent this weirdo photog with a giant nat geo lens (ya know, the kind you use to snap wild animals who would kill you if you got too close) scurrying backwards into the park bush he was literally, and I do mean literally, stalking me from. Wtffffffff,” Wilde wrote next to the photo of herself seen above.

“When you see pics of people looking angry it’s because they’re reacting normally to an extremely abnormal situation,” she added. “I’m posting this so people understand that this [angry] face is how it feels to be followed by strange men (sorry but it’s almost never a woman) who climb trees to snap pics of pregnant ladies. Not cool.”

Kristin Cavallari is mom to three young children, and the reality star wasn’t about to sit back when social media users criticized her for not taking care of her kids properly earlier this summer after users found one of her children too thin.

“Seeing pictures of your boys and how they look is a bit shocking to see! I know you cook healthy but to see the bones just doesn’t seem normal, sorry!” read one comment on Cavallari’s Instagram.

“Yep, I starve my children. Just blocked the most people I’ve ever blocked in my entire life. Happy 4th hahaha,” Cavallari responded.

Actress Jennifer Garner has long been an advocate for keeping the prying eyes of paparazzi lenses away from children, and pulled her own paparazzi move in 2013 when she took out her phone and got in front of a photographer who was attempting to take photos of her kids.

“They’re beautiful and sweet and innocent, and I don’t want a gang of shouting, arguing, lawbreaking photographers who camp out everywhere we are all day, every day, to continue traumatizing my kids,” the actress has previously stated about the paparazzi.

Halle Berry is notoriously private about her children, and a few social media users recently took that to mean that she was “ashamed” of them, E! News reports. Berry quickly clapped back at the commenters, noting that her children are the most important part of her life, but that she wants to keep them protected.

“I’m not at all ashamed of children. I try to find creative ways to incorporate them into my feed because they are the biggest part of my life, but I also work very hard to keep their identities as private as I can considering they are only children,” she wrote on Instagram this week.

“It’s my belief…that it’s my job as their mother to protect their privacy as best I can. When they grow and they’re of age and they want share their images on the internet, that will be for them to decide, not me. Feel me? Have a beautiful day.”

Amen mammas! Way to stand up for your little chickadees.