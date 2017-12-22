How ‘Elf on the Shelf’ Stars in the Merry Making of Celebrity Moms

Celebrity moms seem to love the Elf on the Shelf as much as everyone else.

This season, they have shared dozens of pictures on Instagram showing where they are putting their adorable Elves to celebrate Christmas.

The Elf on the Shelf has been a long staple with families across the world. The beloved elf debuted in the 2005 children’s book of the same name written by Carol Aebersold and her daughter, Chanda Bell, with illustrations by Cloe Steinwart.

The book is about Santa Claus’ “scout elves,” who are sent to homes across the world to report good or naughty behavior back to Jolly Old St. Nick. These elves play hide and seek with families and can become magical if a child names and loves them.

The Elf on the Shelf is one of the few recent additions to Christmas traditions that has stuck. Celebrities have flocked to the fun idea, which even spawned an animated special in 2011. The same team behind the first book also wrote a sequel in 2013, The Elf on the Shelf: A Birthday Tradition.

Tori Spelling

Tori Spelling found a unique use for her Elves on the Shelf. Her elves were “naughty,” and can be found sitting on top of her toilet. She posted a picture of them, with hashtag, “Feeling Naughty” written under the toilet cover, and “Merry Poopmas” written on the seat.

Monica Potter

Parenthood actress Monica Potter dressed her Elf on the Shelf in a suit!

Busy Philipps

Actress Busy Philipps held her fifth annual Elf Race, with her Elves riding stuffed animals to reach the finish line.

Heather Dubrow

Heather Dubrow’s Elves — named Elfy and Lala — starred in a Star Wars Elf on the Shelf scene.

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prince Jr.’s elves are riding a train to Christmas.

Melissa Joan Hart

Melissa Joan Hart had her three Elves on the Shelf wearing fancy sweaters and an extra-long nose.

Alyssa Milano

Last year, Alyssa Milano had her Elves on the Shelf arrive to Christmas riding a helicopter.

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson hid her Elf on the Shelf on her Christmas tree last year.