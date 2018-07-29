15 (Ridiculous) Celebrity Mom-Shaming Controversies

It doesn’t seem to matter how celebrity mamas parent, the internet and its trolls will always find something to pick apart about how they’re doing it.

Sanctimommies seem to be a major problem in our culture, with raising kids presenting enough challenges on its own without adding in complaints from people sitting behind the screens of their computers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Here are some of the craziest things celeb moms have gotten mom-shamed over:

Pink for cooking with her kids

Pop artist Pink’s family dinner photo quickly turned into an opportunity for haters to comment on her parenting skills.

The adorable photo, which shows the “So What” singer cooking while carrying son Sage as daughter Willow looks on, was inundated with negative comments.

“Cute photo but please don’t cook wearing the baby. I’ve read some really horrific stories about terrible accidents that have occurred doing this,” wrote one person.

Another said, “I babywear all the time except when I’m cooking hot meals. The better alternative, I suppose if you really must, would be wearing the baby on your back. Not directly facing the hot stove.”

Pink was quick to clap back, however, saying in the comment section, “I’m relieved that most of you see the ridiculousness of the comment situation. Lord help us all.”

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald for taking her baby outside

All of the Duggar daughters are the subject of mommy-shaming pretty regularly, but Jessa (Duggar) Seewald’s fall photos of her kids came under scrutiny even after she tried to defend herself.

“Late October beauty and a high of 78 degrees today,” Seewald captioned the pictures of 23-month-old Spurgeon and 8-month-old Henry amusing themselves in the fall leaves and grass.

Even though Seewald pre-emptively included the warm temperature in her caption to deter people from commenting on her kids’ light clothes, the haters still found something to comment on.

“I suppose you’re not at least worried if getting their feet cut, bitten by fire ants or any other bugs that bites,” one person said. “Or how about broken pieces glasses, rust nails, to name a few.”

Luckily, other commenters jumped to her defense.

“Her kids, her decisions,” another said. “You can tell they are well taken care of…It’s not abuse or neglect for a kid to be without shoes.”

Hilary Duff for kissing her son on the lips

Hilary Duff’s sweet moment with her now-5-year-old son Luca turned into a nightmare when some people accused the former Disney star of “incest.”

Duff’s photo of her and her son kissing at Disneyland was immediately criticized when some people decided it was wrong for a mother to kiss her son, then 4 years old, on the lips.

“I think kissing on the lips should only be for couples I find this very strange. He looks a little too old for that,” one commenter wrote.

“This is disgusting. She should be arrested and be brought up on charges,” another said.

Other commenters clapped back, telling people who think it’s weird for a mom to kiss her baby to back off.

“That is so lovely, the two of you together,” one said. “And the rest of the sickos need to get a grip. That is pure and innocent and a lovely Mom thing to do.”

Chrissy Teigen for posing with her shirtless daughter

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s family trip to Indonesia was total family goals, but some haters couldn’t handle a photo the model posted with 15-month-old daughter Luna wearing just a diaper.

“Beautiful pic but don’t like she’s not wearing a shirt,” one person commented.

Others took issue with Teigen’s traditional Balinese styling.

“OMG! Did she scream when she saw you? Babes don’t like when their mama and daddy’s appearance changes.”

Julia Stiles for wearing her baby

When Julia Stiles shared her first photo with her infant Strummer, she probably wasn’t expecting to get the amount of backlash she did.

In the caption, Stiles joked that she now has a “front-pack.” The accompanying photo shows baby Strummer’s head and feet tucked into the carrier his mom was wearing, which led to a flood of comments criticizing Stiles, claiming she was holding her baby incorrectly.

However, Stiles wasn’t taking the criticism sitting down. Instead, she clapped back quickly.

“It was brought to my attention that in the previous photo I am not holding my baby correctly,” she wrote. “Wow, I didn’t expect that. What was supposed to be a shout out of products I like, suddenly becomes an invitation to comment on my baby, and my ability as a mother. That’s the internet for you, the carnivorous plant from ‘Little Shop of Horrors.’”

The actress continued, “I was trying to keep much of my son’s image private, including, I guess, his little feet. And it was just a photo taken at home, not how I normally carry him around. Thanks for the concern, anyway.”

“Yes, Mothers, always read the safety instructions. But also, Instagrammers: instead of writing snarky comments about a 5 week old, try dancing around your living room to a Clash record. It’s way more fun.”

Coco Austin for getting a manicure with her daughter

Coco Austin’s girly outing with her and husband Ice-T‘s 2-year-old daughter, Chanel, turned into a mom shaming nightmare, when the reality TV personality was called “white trash” for letting the toddler get her nails painted.

“Until she gets a nasty infection,” one person wrote on Facebook.

“Coco is white trash at its finest,” another person wrote.

Others came to Austin’s defense in the comment section, however.

“I can’t believe some ppl have commented she’s too young,” one person wrote on Instagram. “[Coco] You are a great Mother for creating special mother/daughter time that can continue to make memories for you both years to come.”

Audrey Roloff for “pressuring” her daughter

Audrey Roloff’s well-wishes for her daughter’s future had some commenters criticizing the Little People, Big World star for putting too much pressure on the infant.

“Our Ember girl is 2 MONTHS OLD today and she’s already growing into her name,” Roloff captioned a photo of Ember, in part, in November. “The dictionary defines EMBER as “a small live piece of coal wood etc in a dying fire. The remains of a fire. A glowing fragment from fire.”

But while Roloff was simply sharing her hopes for her daughter to be loyal, welcoming, and glowing, some people thought the sweet message was too much.

“That’s an awful lot of expectation to put on a baby,” one person commented.

“Already?!” another added.

Others thought the new mom should have prepared her Instagram picture more carefully.

“You should’ve ironed the sheet,” one person said.

Megan Fox for letting her son wear what he wants

When Transformers actress Megan Fox revealed in a photo that she lets her young son Noah wear dresses if he feels like it, sanctimommies everywhere clutched their pearls and wrote something nasty on Instagram.

Fox has addressed letting her son wear dresses time and time again, defending his ability to choose clothing for himself, but haters didn’t take her explanation to heart clearly.

“Why would you let your SON buy a dress? Wouldn’t you encourage them to go for the…idk…ninja turtles outfit?,” one person wrote. “Kids grow based on their parents decisions for them. If your boy wants to buy a dress it would only make sense to tell them no that’s for girls, simply because. ITS FOR GIRLS.”

“Megan you are a sick woman, is really awful how you are teaching you son to be a homosexual,” wrote a crude anonymous user. “He is a baby and you are a pervert.”

Luckily other commenters stepped in to defend her parenting.

“My son loves his dress too!” commented one person. “And for anybody posting anything negative, look up toxic masculinity. You want men to BE better, raise them better, raise them to not look down on femininity.”

Kelly Clarkson for giving her daughter a snack

Kelly Clarkson’s hilarious video of her then-2-year-old daughter River enjoying her first taste of Nutella led not only to mom-shaming, but body-shaming as well.

“Nutella is packed with sugars, don’t make your kids blow up too,” one person said.

Another user equated the sweet snack with “child abuse.”

Other moms were quick to tell the people who have a problem with giving an occasional sweet snack to back off, however.

“I hate people. So busy trying to parent others kids meanwhile their own kids are a mess. Get off the Internet and go take care of your own kids! Being online instead of paying attention to your damn kids is child abuse! Lunatics!” one ranted.

Jessica Simpson for being “too sexy”

There’s nothing wrong with a mom showing off her sexy side, but Jessica Simpson’s sultry holiday photoshoot evoked criticism from people thinking the 37-year-old mother of two should cover up.

“Green with Envy” she captioned the sexy image of her rocking a green silk robe. But haters found the comment section, as they so often do.

“It’s disgusting. She’s a mother and she’s doing this type of stuff?” one man tweeted.

“No offense but you have young children. Put your tits away,” another said.

Nicole Kidman for forgetting to mention her kids

Winning an Emmy is a little nerve-wracking, even for an A-lister like Nicole Kidman, but when the Big Little Lies actress forgot to mention some of her children during her acceptance speech this September, people jumped down her throat.

“I also am a mother and wife. I have two little girls, Sunny and Faith, and my darling Keith who I ask to help me pursue this artistic path, and they have to sacrifice so much for it,” Kidman said, looking at husband, Keith Urban.

While Kidman thanked Urban and their two biological children, fans pointed out that she didn’t mention her two adopted children with ex-husband Tom Cruise — Isabella, 24, and Connor, 22. There has long been speculation that the two children have been forced to cut off communication with their adoptive mother due to her refusing to engage with Scientology.

But nonetheless, people thought it was messed up she didn’t mention them.

I feel bad that Nicole Kidman didn’t mention her other two kids in her speech. It’s not their fault you adopted them w/ Tom Cruise #theEmmys — Megan Bre (@hasnothing2say) September 18, 2017

Kim Zolciak Biermann for being “best friends” with her kids

When Kim Zolciak Biermann shared a sweet throwback photo from her wedding to husband Kroy Biermann, people were quick to jump down the Don’t Be Tardy star’s throat for her caption.

“Best friends,” she captioned the photo of her and her three daughters walking on the beach.

But people thought Zolciak Biermann calling her daughters her BFFs was inappropriate.

“You can’t be best friends with your kids. You have to be a parent. Your kids are not your equal,” one person commented.

“I told my son I was his best friend he said ‘No, you’re not! I’m your child’” another said. “Thank God for that good head on that boys shoulders [laugh out loud].”

Kim Kardashian for letting North play with makeup

Almost anything Kim Kardashian does, motherhood-related or not, gets criticized. So when she posted a photo of her daughter North West, 3 at the time, wearing dark lipstick, the backlash was no surprise.

“Goth Nori,” she captioned the photo.

But many commenters thought North was too young to be playing with such mature makeup.

One said, “Makeup…naughty.” Another wrote, “She looks like a teenager with the dark lip.”

Chrissy Teigen for going to dinner with her husband

When Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend stepped out for dinner together without baby Luna 10 days after giving birth, people were quick to shame her for leaving her baby with a baby sitter.

While Teigen responded immediately that Luna was being watched by her grandparents, she brought back up the absurdity of mom-shamers a few days later when a fan tweeted at her to ask how the infant was doing.

i dunno i can’t find her https://t.co/fEj8rFHEMI — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 24, 2016

“i dunno i can’t find her,” she snarked back.

Fans loved her epic clapback to the previous “scandal.”

@chrissyteigen hahaha seriously the best reply ever. ❤ — Susan (@rebelxglam) April 29, 2016

Mila Kunis for being “selfish” at Christmas

Mila Kunis’ decision to keep the Christmas presents limited for her and Ashton Kutcher’s 3-year-old daughter Wyatt and 1-year-old son Dimitri had some parents irate after the Bad Moms actress opened up about the parenting move in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“So far, our tradition is no presents for the kids [on Christmas],” she said, explaining she doesn’t want the young children to be overwhelmed by gifts and fail to appreciate the holiday season.

But the comment section of the article was a mess, with fans slamming the couple as “selfish” or “stupid.”