'Castle' Star Secretly Welcomes First Child

Stana Katic is officially a mom! The Castle alum and her husband, Kris Brkljac, recently took on parenting duties after they reportedly secretly welcomed their first child together this past winter. A representative for the actress confirmed the exciting life update in a statement to Us Weekly on Monday, sharing, "They had a baby this winter and have been enjoying the time since cocooning as a family."

At this time, further details about the bundle joy are unknown. Neither Katic nor Brkljac have publicly announced the birth themselves on their respective social media account. The actress' representative did not share the little one's birth date, sex, name, or any other details. The secrecy isn't necessarily a surprise given the fact that the couple had not previously announced they were expecting. However, Katic, who starred as Kate on the hit ABC series opposite Nathan Fillion until Season 8, did recently hint that their family of two expanded to a family of three.

Marking Father's Day this past Sunday, the actress shared a tribute post to her husband. Alongside several images of Brkljac, Katic wrote, "Happy Fathers Day to all the Pappys out there, but an especially Happy Pappy's Day to my love." She went on to write, "best decision I ever made was joining forces with you. We love you and are so glad we get to share this life together." The post immediately sparked questions, with one person asking, "Did you have a baby? Or is it because of your pup?" Another fan commented, "A BABY??"

That post marked Katic's return to Instagram following a months-long social media hiatus, which began in October 2021 when the actress announced on Instagram that she would be taking a break from the platform. In the post, Katic shared with fans, "Alright, folks. It's been fun, but the work ahead is a mile-high. So, for now, adieu. See you sometime in the new year, hopefully with fun news to share!"

The newest addition to their family comes after Katic and Brkljac said "I do" in 2015. The couple's romantic nuptials were held at a private family monastery on the Dalmatian Coast in Croatia. Prior to tying the knot, the couple had dated for several years. News of the couple's first child was met with a round of congratulatory messages, with one person writing on Katic's Father's Day post, "Congratulations to the both of you," as another person commented, "Dear Stana! Congrats! I'm so happy for you both!! Blessings! And happy pappy's day for your love."