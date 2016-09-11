Carrie Underwood’s Little Boy Belting out a Song with Her Is Exactly What You Need Today



Audio only…my sweet boy singing his little heart out. This is the most beautiful sound in the world! A video posted by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Sep 10, 2016 at 11:39pm PDT

In an snippet of audio, Carrie Underwood has made all of our days.

The powerhouse singer uploaded an audio video of her and her son, Isaiah, belting out a song together and it might be the sweetest thing ever.

It starts with Carrie’s gorgeous voice singing, “dancing to the rhythm of your…” She pauses, and then we hear the cutest, squeakest, most perfect little baby voice sing the sweetest words that only a mother could decipher.

They then repeat the song again…and we melt again.

Because how could you not?!

