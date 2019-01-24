Carrie Underwood Gets Love From Bobby Bones, Donnie Wahlberg, and Others After Birth of Baby Boy

Carrie Underwood recently announced the birth of her new baby boy, and the country star is getting lots of love from Bobby Bones, Donnie Wahlberg, and many other celebrity friends.

Taking to Underwood’s Instagram, her close friends and fans are sharing congratulatory messages on her post about the new baby.

Dancing With The Stars champ Bobby Bones wrote, “Hey hey!! Congrats Carrie,” while Blue Blood star Donnie Wahlbeg adding a praying hands emoji as his offering.

Fellow country singer Sarah Darling commented, “Congratulations to you both!!!” referring to Underwood and her husband, Nashville Predators hockey player Mike Fisher

Singer Gabby Barett also congratulated the new parents, as did actress Mia Sinclair Jenness.

In her social media post about the new addition to their family, Underwood wrote, Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday.”

“His mom, dad and big brother couldn’t be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle! Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good,” she added.

Fisher also posted about their new baby, writing in an Instagram post, “Jacob Bryan Fisher! You are a gift from our Lord! The last few years has has had its challenges and it makes this moment even more sweet! “

“We didn’t know if Izzy would ever have another sibling but we learned through it all that God is in control and his timing is perfect!” he added. “He is good all the time even in the difficult times that are hard to understand.”

Many of Fisher’s followers have shared congratulations as well, with one person commenting, “God bless this sweet little baby boy that has 2 amazing parents and a sweet adorable big brother.you are a precious gift.”

“Amen! It’s been encouraging to my husband and I as we’ve watched your guy’s story over the last few years! The Lord is good in all circumstances!” another person wrote.

“Amen! So happy for your family and the gift of this precious little man. God sure is good!” someone else said.

Underwood and Fisher married in 2010 and are also parents to Isaiah Michael, who will turn four years old in February.