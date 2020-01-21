Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Reportedly in ‘Bliss’ and ‘Very Protective’ Over Daughter Raddix

A few weeks after they welcomed their first daughter together, Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are reportedly settling right into life as a family of three. And a new report from PEOPLE detailed exactly how the couple is tackling life with baby Raddix.

A source recently told the publication that the new parents are “very protective” of their daughter and are spending every moment they can with her.

“They waited for so long to have a baby, so now they are just enjoying their daughter,” a source told PEOPLE. “They are still in baby bliss and the happiest parents. They take turns staying with the baby and don’t really leave the house together.”

“They spend time with their families, and close friends at home but don’t take their daughter out,” they added. “They are very protective of her and careful because of the flu season.”;

The source didn’t just share how protective Diaz and Madden are over Raddix, but they also detailed how strongly the Charlie’s Angels star has taken to motherhood.

“Cameron always imagined what motherhood would be like. You can tell that it’s so much more than she ever imagined. She really is the happiest ever,” the source continued to share. “Spending the past couple of weeks with her daughter has been magical for her.”

This latest news about Diaz, Madden, and Raddix comes shortly after new details emerged about the couple’s little one. On Jan. 18, The Blast reported that Raddix’s full name is “Raddix Chloe Wildflower Madden,” according to a birth certificate that the publication obtained. The document also revealed that Raddix was born on Dec. 30 at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Diaz and Madden initially surprised the world with their baby announcement on Jan. 3.

“Happy New Year from the Maddens!” the couple both wrote on their respective Instagram accounts at the time. “We are so happy, blessed and grateful to being this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family.”

“While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy,” their statement continued. “So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD.”

“From our family to all of yours, we’re sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade,” they concluded. “Sincerely, Cameron[and]Benji [heart emoji].”