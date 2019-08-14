Cameron Boyce’s Parents Recall the Night He Died, Saw No Indications ‘That Anything Was Wrong’

Cameron Boyce’s parents have opened up about their son’s passing, saying that they were blindsided by the tragedy. Victor and Libby Boyce will appear on Good Morning America Thursday, discussing their son’s tragic death just over a month ago. In the meantime, a brief preview of the interview is available.

“The night he passed away, we were out to dinner with him just hours before,” Victor said. “It was a completely normal, beautiful family night out to dinner.”

“There was no indication that anything was wrong,” he continued. “I mean, there was no way to know in hours my son would be dead. Like, it was just staggeringly crazy and horrible.”

“We were texting that night,” he added, as if still in awe.

Cameron Boyce, a beloved star on The Disney Channel, passed away on July 6 due to complications with his epilepsy. His death rocked the worlds of fans, friends and family alike, but now his parents are ready to speak out about the illness that claimed his life.

According to Libby Boyce, their son “didn’t want his epilepsy to define him, either” which may help explain why fans knew so little about it.

“It didn’t,” Victor added, and the two agreed on this. “He wasn’t scared. He never complained about anything.”

Boyce’s mother went on to say that the greatest tragedy of her son’s passing was the timing. At 20 years old, he had starred in the Disney Channel original series Jessie, and then in the network’s TV movie franchise Descendants. He had other prospect on the horizon as well, and Libby felt that that was the truly striking thing about his death.

“He loved life. This is, for me, the hardest thing,” she said. “He was in a place where he was truly happy. I mean, Cameron was always happy. Never a negative thing came out of his mouth. Never. But he was just really finding his groove. He was really getting into the charity stuff, really getting into what he wanted to do with his voice.”

According to his death certificate, Cameron’s death was attributed to a seizure in his sleep, brought on by his epilepsy. He was cremated following his death, and his family took his ashes home with them. They have been mourning ever since, along with a whole generation of fans that grew up with Boyce on their TV screens.

The Boyce’s full interview will air on Thursday’s episode of Good Morning America on ABC.