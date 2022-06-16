Britney Spears Deactivates Instagram After Emotional Post Sparks Reply from Mother Lynne

Britney Spears is taking another social media break. The "Oops I Did It Again" singer previously took a break from platforms amid learning she was pregnant with her third child with her now-husband, Sam Asghari. The couple later revealed that they miscarried. They recently wed in an intimate ceremony at her California home in front of an estimated 60 guests which included Madonna, Selena Gomez, and Paris Hilton. Despite her ex-husband Jason Alexander attempting to crash the wedding, their nuptials went off without a hitch. Noticeably absent, however, were Spears' parents Jamie and Lynne Spears, and sister Jamie Lynne Spears. The family has been estranged amid the fallout from the pop star's lengthy conservatorship battle. She was freed from the bounds of the conservatorship last Fall. Her brother was reportedly in attendance, which Britney later debunked. But, her mother did wish her congrats publicly, which seemingly sparked Britney's desire to take a social media hiatus.

"You look radiant and so happy!" Lynne, 67, wrote alongside the photo series, including photos of her daughter's wedding. "Your wedding is the 'Dream' wedding! And having it at your home makes it so sentimental and special!" she added. "I am soooo happy for you! I love you!" But Britney is calling her family out.

In regards to her brother, Spears wrote in a since-deleted post. "You were never invited to my wedding. GO F–K YOURSELF Bryan." For her mother, she shared a more cryptic post in the form of a video that featured a voiceover saying, "And don't you ever forget how they gave you distance when you needed love." She captioned the post, "Just saying!!!!" Lynne fired back, "You have got to be kidding me!!" along with an eye-roll emoji. Her comment has since been deleted.

Her father hasn't spoken out since the wedding. Britney's sister Jamie Lynne has not either.