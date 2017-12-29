Bristol Meyer Shows off Post-Baby Bod in Before and After Instagram Photos

Bristol Meyer, Sarah Palin‘s daughter, posted before and after photos of herself on Instagram, showing how much weight she’s lost since daughter Atlee Bay was born in May.

“This postpartum weight loss journey has been TOUGH to say the least,” the 27-year-old Bristol wrote. “Consistency and hard work is paying off. Losing this weight has become so much less about the numbers on the scale and more about the feelings of confidence to step out of the comfort zones I can be so stuck in.”

She also included a pitch for Teami Blends, a Florida-based tea brand.

“It’s such an amazing substitute for high calorie, sugary energy drinks that are just slowing down your weight loss journey. Teami boosts metabolism and stops bloating,” she said of the tea.

Bristol also celebrated Tripp’s ninth birthday on Wednesday. “HAPPY 9th BIRTHDAY TO MY TRIPP EASTON!! Been my biggest inspiration, and greatest gift, since day one!! I’m so thankful God picked me to be your mom,” she wrote on Instagram.

Bristol and her husband, Dakota Meyer, welcomed their daughter Atlee Bay, in May. Meyer and Bristol are also parents to daughter Sailor Grace, who was born in December 2015. Bristol also has Tripp, from her relationship with ex-fiance Levi Johnston.

The Palin family had other reasons to celebrate this week, since Bristol’s sister Willow Palin is now engaged to Ricky Bailey. However, brother Track Palin was arrested last week for domestic violence after allegedly confronting his father.