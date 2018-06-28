Brigitte Nielsen Cradles Newborn Baby Frida for Her Instagram Debut

Brigitte Nielsen‘s newborn baby Frida made her Instagram debut Wednesday with an adorable photo from Nielsen’s hospital bed.

“Our precious little Frida, our true love,” the 54-year-old Nielsen wrote, alongside a photo of herself cradling Frida in her hospital room in Los Angeles. She shared the photo after welcoming Frida into the world on Friday, with husband Mattia Dessi by her side.

Nielsen’s fans loved seeing the adorable photo of the new baby.

“All the Best for Frida and her wonderful Mummy!!!! Welcome to this World!!!” one fan wrote.

“Congrats and wish you all the very best. Be blessed,” another wrote.

“Huge congratulations to you xx Welcome little Frida into the world,” added another.

According to PEOPLE, Frida weighed 5 pounds, 9 ounces at birth.

“We are overjoyed to welcome our beautiful daughter into our lives,” Nielsen and Dessi told PEOPLE. “It’s been a long road, and so worth it. We’ve never been more in love.”

Nielsen has been married five times and has four sons from previous relationships — Raoul Meyer Jr., 23; Douglas Meyer, 25; Killian Gastineau, 28; and Julian Winding, 34. Nielsen was previously married to Kasper Winding, Sylvester Stallone, Sebastian Copeland and Raoul Meyer. She married Dessi in 2006.

Nielsen revealed her pregnancy in May, sharing a series of photos with her baby bump. One photo was captioned, “family getting larger.”

Nielsen also briefly dated rapper Flavor Flav, who told PEOPLE earlier this month he was “flipping with joy” over the news.

“This pregnancy at over 50, it’s amazing! It shows everybody in the world that everything and anything is possible. I was proud. I was psyched to see her belly that big,” Flav said. “I’m just happy for Gitte. I never took gymnastics but I was flipping when I saw that. Flipping with joy.”

Flav and Nielsn met during VH1’s The Surreal Life in 2004 and starred in their own reality show, Strange Love. However, they have not spoken in over a decade.

“All I want to see is her happy and everything she wants in life. All she wants in life is a happy life and good family life. She’s good to people,” Flav, who has seven children himself, told PEOPLE. “That’s why we clicked. Birds of a feather will flock together.”

Nielsen’s film career includes Rocky IV, Cobra, Red Sonja, Beverly Hills Cop II and 2012’s Eldorado. She recently appeared in episodes of Raising Hope and Portlandia, and recently completed a film called The Experience with Lou Ferrigno Jr., Lou Ferrigno’s son.