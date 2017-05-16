Brie Bella Shares Breastfeeding Selfie After Welcoming Baby Birdie

Breastfeeding got me like 😴🤳🏽😴 ……literally my most favorite thing ever but wow it’s exhausting…..but I wouldn’t change it for the world 😍 A post shared by Brie Bella (@thebriebella) on May 15, 2017 at 8:23pm PDT

Brie Bella welcomed her first child, daughter Birdie Joe, with husband Daniel Bryan on May 9 and has been loving the first few days of motherhood.

On Monday night she took to Instagram to share a sneak peek behind the scenes of her caring for the sweet little addition.

“Breastfeeding got me like 😴🤳🏽😴 ……literally my most favorite thing ever but wow it’s exhausting…..but I wouldn’t change it for the world 😍” she captioned a selfie in which she looks tired but content.

Fortunately the WWE star is used to the long hours and hard work. Not only is she one of the top women in the sport, she is also a YouTube personality.

Not to mention, motherhood already looks good on her!

