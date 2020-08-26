Brie Bella Reveals Name of Infant Son in New Photo Alongside Sister Nikki

✖

A few weeks after she gave birth to her second child, Brie Bella revealed the name of her newborn son. To reveal the exciting details about her baby boy, Brie posed alongside her twin sister, Nikki Bella, who also gave birth to a son recently. The sisters gave birth only one day apart, as Nikki welcomed her son, Matteo, on July 31 with her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev and Brie welcomed her son, Buddy, on Aug. 1 with husband Daniel Bryan. Brie and her husband are also parents to 3-year-old daughter Birdie.

The Bella twins posed together on the latest issue of PEOPLE with their sons. In addition to posing for some adorable photos, the reality stars also opened up about life with their newborns. On Instagram, Brie posted the photo of their PEOPLE cover and shared details about how she and her husband chose their son's name. According to the Total Bellas star, Buddy's full name, Buddy Dessert Danielson, has ties to their loved ones. Brie wrote, "Named after Bryan’s Dad and his middle name is pronounced Desert after my Nana’s maiden name. He came into our lives in such a special way we wanted to name him after some special people."

In their joint interview with PEOPLE, Brie joked that she was a little "upset" that her sister went into labor first. But, of course, it wasn't before long that Brie welcomed her own son into the world, too. "I was trying to have a VBAC [a vaginal birth after a previous cesarean section] because I had an emergency c-section with Birdie, but I forgot I make stubborn babies, and they don't like to come out," she explained. "When Matteo came on the 31st, I was like, 'No matter what, my baby is coming at 9 a.m. tomorrow.' We didn't know it was a boy yet." She went on to share that her experience giving birth to Buddy was very different from when she welcomed her daughter into the world. She added, "This experience was so different from my last — just to walk into a c-section and be completely alert. When they pulled out Buddy, they put down the curtain, and my husband was like, 'Oh, I got a boy!' We were really overwhelmed with joy."