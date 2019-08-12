Bode Miller’s Wife Morgan Pregnant With Twins, Reveals Baby Bump Photo

Congratulations are in order for Bode Miller and his wife Morgan. During an appearance on Monday’s episode of Today, the couple announced that they are expecting identical twin boys just 10 months after welcoming son Easton Vaghn Rek and a little more than a year after the tragic drowning death of their daughter Emeline Grier.

“Bode from the beginning of our relationship has always said, ‘I want identical twin boys born on my birthday,”’ said. “This time when I found out I was pregnant I said, ‘Do you think it’s twins this time?’ He said, ‘No.’ So I went to the ultrasound by myself, and sure enough, identical twin boys.”

“Somehow I always knew that I was going to have identical twin boys,” Miller added.

Prior to the announcement, the Olympic skier had teased the news on his Instagram Story, sharing a photo that showcased Morgan’s baby bump.

Sharing the news on her Instagram account, Morgan revealed that the twins are due on November 11, about a month after her husband’s birthday. She also reflected on the loss of Emeline.

“Losing a child while pregnant was the most confusing experience of my life. The conflict of emotions from what was pure joy turned to guilt and terror overnight,” she wrote in part. “Easton provided us an even closer bond to his sister. The moment I heard his cry, something sparked back alive in my soul. Hope. Love. I’m not sure. But in that moment, I knew I was Mom and my kids deserved the world from me. Everything was going to be okay.”

“Now, I can actually say with joy and excitement that we are expecting identical twin boys,” she continued. “From the day I met my husband, he has always said he wanted identical twin boys born on his birthday. We are due on the lucky day/angel number of 11/11 which is not far off from [Bode Miller] Birthday of 10/12. From the beginning of this pregnancy, we knew Emmy had her hands in this miracle somehow.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Morgan Miller (@morganebeck) on Aug 12, 2019 at 5:28am PDT

The pregnancy announcement comes over a year after the couple’s 19-month-old daughter, Emeline Grier, died in a tragic drowning accident. The toddler had drowned in a backyard pool in the Coto de Caza neighborhood of Orange County, California, on June 10, 2018. Efforts to resuscitate the little girl failed, and she passed away in the hospital shortly after.

Just four months after their tragic loss, the Millers welcomed their third child together, son Eason, in October of 2018, writing shortly after that “this little bundle allowed us to feel a small sense of peace and in a weird way, a connection between the heavens and earth.”

Along with Easton, the couple also share 4-year-old son Nash. Miller also shares two children from previous relationships, Neesyn, 11, and Samuel, 6.