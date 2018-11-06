Bode Miller’s Wife Shares Ultrasound With ‘Angel’ Image of Daughter Who Drowned

Just five days after the death of their 19-month old daughter Emeline Grier, Bode Miller and his wife Morgan Miller saw signs of their “angel” daughter.

On Sunday, the 31-year-old professional volleyball player took to Instagram to reflect on the days following their little girl’s tragic drowning, sharing an ultrasound image of their now-4-week-old son taken just five days after Emeline’s death.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“When we walked out of the hospital without our Emmy, despair and uncertainty surrounded us,” Morgan began her post. “The parting words from the medical staff, in those early hours after we lost our baby Emmy, was to check on the baby in my tummy. So, 5 days after losing her, I reluctantly had the ultrasound tech come check on the baby growing in my belly.”

“I asked the tech to be quick. She asked if I wanted a 3D image to which I replied, ‘No,’ ” she continued. “She swiftly maneuvered the wand around my stomach, checking on all parts. As she viewed the baby’s profile, she told me, ‘I know you don’t want a 3D image but this is a perfect angle and I feel like I need to do one. I will be quick.”

“As quickly as I saw this new baby, my eyes moved to the angel lying to the right of his face, holding him, arms around his neck,” she recalled. “Almost as if to say, ‘It’s okay. I’m here. It’s going to be okay. I love you.’ I hold onto this picture as a clear sign that my son knows his sister. That my baby girl Emmy is still with us. And now that our sweet baby boy is here earth side, he now holds her.”

Emeline passed away in June after she slipped away for a “short amount of time” and drowned in a pool in the Coto de Caza neighborhood of Orange County, California. At the time, Morgan was several months pregnant with their third child together.

The couple welcomed their new baby in October, just four months after Emeline’s death and exactly one month ahead of what would have been the little girl’s second birthday.

“Exactly one month before Emmy’s 2nd birthday…the sun rose and they knew this day would be different,” a midwife announced the baby boy’s birth. “An overwhelming feeling of joy started to fill a valley of deep grief and sadness. While nothing will ever replace the feeling of aching arms to hold Emmy again, this baby provided something new this day: joy, inspiration and hope.”

Since Emeline’s death, the Millers have dedicated themselves to raising awareness on water safety and “removing the stigma” surrounding the loss of a child.