Bode Miller’s Wife Mourns Late Daughter in Emotional Back-to-School Photos

Morgan Miller took to Instagram to mourn the death of her and Olympic skier Bode Miller‘s 19-month-old daughter, Emeline, who drowned in a swimming pool this summer.

In the emotional pictures, Miller shared a side-by-side of this year’s back-to-school photo with the couple’s children: one from last year, and one from this year.

“Yesterday was the first day of school for our kids. It’s a day we always look forward to with excitement. But all I can see is Nash’s face and the giant hole that was created between last year’s picture and this year’s picture,” Morgan captioned the photos on Instagram Wednesday.

In the first photo, Morgan and Bode’s late daughter sat in front of her siblings as they all smiled for the camera. Sadly, in the second photo, from which Emeline is missing, their 3-year-old son Nash can be seen crying.

“I can imagine that’s what my face looked like too, stepping back into our routine without our daughter. I imagine daily how different my life would be today had I had 30 more seconds,” she continued.

“This heartache doesn’t need to belong to any other parents. Together, we can change the future,” she wrote, tagging the Instagram account The Real Truth About Drowning.

Morgan is pregnant with her and Bode’s third child; Bode is also dad to son Samuel, 5, and daughter Neesyn, 10, from previous relationships.

Morgan has shared other social media posts remembering Emeline and speaking out about how to prevent child drownings. Last month, she shared a photo of herself holding Emeline while medical professionals attempted to save her life.

“I wish I could have one more day to hold you, but until that day comes, continue to work through me and give me the strength to bring awareness, my love,” Morgan wrote on the caption of the photo, which showed the mother crying as she held the toddler.

“I told you as I held you in this moment that you could still change the world, you could still move mountains,” she continued. “Every step we take forward is because of you and Levi. Your footprint will forever be left on this world. I love you, My baby girl.”

Emeline drowned on June 10 in a pool in Coto de Caza, California, where paramedics attempted CPR at the scene before transporting her to a nearby hospital where she passed away.

“We are beyond devastated. Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday,” the couple wrote at the time. “Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this. Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten. Our little girl loved life and lived it to it’s fullest everyday. Our family respectfully requests privacy during this painful time.”

“Drowning is the NUMBER ONE cause of death in children ages 1-4. We talk about vaccinations, car seats, organic foods, screen time, etc at length…but not the number one risk your childrens’ lives face…a silent killer. It takes SECONDS. Please share and help us spread awareness. It’s the first step to preventing these types of tragedies,” Morgan wrote on an earlier Instagram post.