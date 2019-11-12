Bode Miller and Wife Morgan Welcome Twins More Than a Year After Daughter’s Death

Bode Miller and wife Morgan became parents to twin boys on Friday, Nov. 8, with the Today show sharing the couple’s happy news on Tuesday, Nov. 12. The show posted a series of photos from the birth, including a picture of Morgan holding the babies on her chest, a closeup of the twins and a snap of Bode cradling one of his newborn sons. The birth took place at home and the twins were delivered by Bode and his mom, Jo.

“The birth story was one of the more crazy things I’ve ever experienced,” Bode told Today over the phone. “None of the midwives actually made it on time.”

“By the time they got there, me and my mom were holding the babies,” he said. “Luckily my mom was a midwife, but she hadn’t delivered babies in 20-plus years, and she never delivered twins. We were both pretty relaxed and pretty casual, but we were certainly not qualified to be doing an unassisted home delivery of twins!”

The twins were born over a year after Bode and Morgan’s daughter Emmy died in a drowning accident in June 2018. The couple also shares son Nash, 4, and son Easton, 1, who was born in October 2018, and Bode is dad to two children from a previous relationship. They announced in August that they were expecting the twins, with Morgan sharing the news in an emotional Instagram post in which she wrote that when Easton was born, something changed in her.

“Losing a child while pregnant was the most confusing experience of my life,” she wrote. “The conflict of emotions from what was pure joy turned to guilt and terror overnight. How could I love this baby the way I loved Emmy? Was it okay to love this baby the way I loved Emmy? It felt like by loving my son, I was trying to replace her. The fear of birthing my son and what that meant …..a monumental step forward….proof that time continued without her when all I wanted was for time to stop.”

“But let me say this….I couldn’t have been more wrong,” she continued. “Easton provided us an even closer bond to his sister. The moment I heard his cry, something sparked back alive in my soul. Hope. Love. I’m not sure. But in that moment, I knew I was Mom and my kids deserved the world from me. Everything was going to be okay. My joy and grief could coexist.”

Morgan then shared the news of her and Bode’s upcoming baby boys, writing that she knew her daughter had something to do with it.

“Now, I can actually say with joy and excitement that we are expecting identical twin boys. From the day I met my husband, he has always said he wanted identical twin boys born on his birthday,” her post concluded. “We are due on the lucky day/angel number of 11/11 which is not far off from [Bode’s] Birthday of 10/12. From the beginning of this pregnancy, we knew Emmy had her hands in this miracle somehow.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Gabe Ginsberg