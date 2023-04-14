'Bling Empire' Star Welcomes Baby After 24-Hour Labor

Kelly Mi Li's empire just got a little bigger! The Bling Empire star welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with her partner, William Ma. Representatives for the couple confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that Mi Li gave birth to daughter Mili Ma shortly after midnight Sunday, April 9, making little Mili Ma an Easter baby born in the year of the rabbit.

Mi Li shared the exciting news on Instagram, where she posted a series of adorable photos of her newly expanded family of three in the hospital shortly after giving birth. Alongside the adorable gallery, the Netflix reality star wrote, "Happy birthday to our little Easter bunny." Mi Li revealed that she underwent "a little over 24 hours of labor," adding. "ou're finally here! There's so much love and kindness you are surrounded by, and so many people for you to meet. Welcome to the world, we can't wait to show you around!"

Mi Li told PEOPLE, "welcome to the world Mili! She's finally here after being fashionably late to her own due date! William and I are incredibly grateful to have gone through this journey of pregnancy, with the love and support from all of our friends and family, and Dr. Meschter and her staff at Cedars Sinai." According to PEOPLE, the newborn weighed in at 7lbs., 5 oz.

The baby girl's arrival comes after Mi Li announced her pregnancy in November. At the time, the star shared a photo of herself holding up a positive pregnancy test and also a video where she revealed the exciting news to her mother, who could be heard saying, "Oh, pregnant," before asking, "Are you serious?!" Mi Li added in the caption, "Well, the mystery to why I've been craving sweets and not just spicy food is finally solved! We're so beyond grateful and excited to be starting this new chapter in our lives." She announced in December she was expecting a baby girl.

Mi Li's birth announcement was met with plenty of congratulations, with Chrishell Stause commenting on the post, "Awwww happy happy bday little one!" The official Netflix Golden account wrote, "congratulations." Fellow Bling Empire star Mimi Morris added, "Omggggg soooo beautiful congratulations babe." As for if Baby No. 2 could be in the future, Mi Li shared on her Instagram Story, "too soon to think about that. We would love to give her a little sibling in the future but for now she has a fur sister."