Blake Lively Glows in Throwback Pregnancy Photos From the Summer, Reveals Baby Registry

Following the news that Blake Lively gave birth a couple of months ago to her third child with husband Ryan Reynolds, some throwback pregnancy photos of the actress — shot over the summer — have emerged, showing off her baby bump. In the first photo, Lively is donning a dark green dress in a field of sunflowers as she smiles wide and holds onto her belly. In the second photo, she is sporting a black dress with a floral print on the side while standing in front of a white background. Also, she again has her hands placed on her baby bump.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment City (@entcity) on Oct 16, 2019 at 3:45pm PDT

In addition to the new photos, Lively also shared her Amazon Baby Registry, explaining that she partnered with the company to do so “because my friends are popping out kids and I’m sick of having to type up a new “must have” list each time. I’m not THAT good of a friend.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

She shared the link in her Instagram bio section, and added, “These are the specific products that have helped me with my little ones. Yes this is an ad, but that doesn’t make it untrue… P.S. Hats off to [Amazon] who helped me support the [Child Rescue Coalition]. The CRC is doing incredible work to protect our children worldwide. Check them out, you’ll see what I mean.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Oct 16, 2019 at 9:08pm PDT

Back in 2016, Lively spoke to Marie Claire about her family life, telling the outlet, “All my eggs are in one basket. [My family is] where my heart is. That’s where my everything is. That’s the thing that I feel most protective of and the thing that I feel is the most exposed when I feel exploited.”

“Ryan had a nice, normal upbringing, and we want our kids to have the same normal life that we had,” she added. “We don’t ever want to rob them of what we had because then we’d feel really selfish.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on May 11, 2019 at 9:31am PDT

Lively and Reynolds first met in 2010 on the set of Green Lantern, and later officially began dating in 2011. They married in 2012, and their first child — a daughter, James — was born in 2014. Their second daughter, Inez, was born in 2016.

The couple does not appear to have revealed the child’s name at this time, but it has been reported that the baby is a girl.