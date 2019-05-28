See Blake Lively’s Baby Bump as She Takes Children to Visit Ryan Reynolds on Set

Blake Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds are currently expecting their third child, with the couple having announced the pregnancy in very low-key fashion at premiere of Reynolds’ latest movie, Pokémon Detective Pikachu, in New York City earlier this month.

On Friday, May 24, the actress was spotted visiting her husband in Boston on the set of his upcoming film Free Guy, with Lively keeping things casual in a t-shirt that showed off her growing baby bump as well as jeans, sneakers, a dark blue jacket and a black floppy hat.

In photos seen here, the 31-year-old held her phone in her hand and cradled a travel mug and notebook in her arms as she made her way through the city.

Us Weekly shares that Lively also brought the couple’s daughters, 4-year-old James and 2-year-old Inez, to visit their dad on set.

According to Boston.com, the adventure-comedy Free Guy stars Reynolds as a bank teller who discovers that he is a background character in the open-world video game “Free City.” The movie is scheduled to film in Boston in May, June and July.

Reynolds previously told PEOPLE that he and Lively never film movies at the same time in order to keep their family in one place.

“Blake and I don’t do movies at the same time. If she is doing a movie in Thailand and I am doing a movie in Vancouver, we would just never see each other. We operate as a unit, and that works really well for us,” he explained. “The kids stay with us, and the family stays together, and that is where home is. So if we are in Spain or Utah or New York, as long as we are together, we’re home.”

The actor also joked to Extra that Pokémon Detective Pikachu is the first movie of his that his daughters were eager to see.

“They know Deadpool is their dad, they haven’t seen it so they’re not fully invested in it, for some reason Pokémon is like catnip to children,” Reynolds shared. “This is the first movie I have had that they are 100 percent invested in and psyched to see. I don’t think they fully understood that that is me.”

“My daughter James said I sound like him,” he added. “She said, ‘You sound like Detective Pikachu!’ and I didn’t really acknowledge it, was just like, ‘Really? Tell me more about that.’ I want to leave it as a surprise to them. We will all go see it opening day and then I will let them know it’s me.”

After the premiere of Pokémon Detective Pikachu, Lively shared a nod to her pregnancy on Instagram when she posted a slideshow of photos from the premiere captioned, “PokeMOM…. Out now.”

