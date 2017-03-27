Blac Chyna Reveals She’s Getting Close to Her Post-Baby Goal Weight in New Snapchat Video

SnapBack on “What’s thaaaat?” 11 lbs to go 😈 _____ #BlacChyna
Blac Chyna is snapping back quickly after giving birth to her daughter Dream in November.
The Rob and Chyna star shared a video of her post-baby body in a curve-hugging dress to Snapchat over the weekend, Entertainment Tonight reports.
Chyna showed off her tiny waist and flat stomach in the new video before standing on the scale to show her followers her current weight of 141 pounds. She is just 11 pounds away from her goal weight of 130.
“192 to 141.6 … Goal 130 (11 pounds to go),” she captioned the video.
Earlier this month, the 28-year-old credited her weight loss to eating less meat and waist training.
Despite Chyna and Rob Kardashian dramatic relationship, the mother of two posted a photo last week on Instagram with Rob and wished him a happy birthday.
My Snap Back is coming along great so far 😊 I’ve been eating less meat & #WaistTraining w/ @Instacurve_ after having Dream! My results are amazing 😍 This is the only waist trainer that gives me the extra support I need to enhance my body! Wearing it for 6-8 Hrs daily is my routine. If you haven’t gotten yours yet, order it now! You’ll be so happy with your results 🙆🏽 Use code: “Snapback15” for 15% Off
