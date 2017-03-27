Blac Chyna Reveals She’s Getting Close to Her Post-Baby Goal Weight in New Snapchat Video

SnapBack on “What’s thaaaat?” 11 lbs to go 😈 _____ #BlacChyna A post shared by The Kardashians ☘️ (@blacchynarmy) on Mar 25, 2017 at 3:37pm PDT

Blac Chyna is snapping back quickly after giving birth to her daughter Dream in November.

The Rob and Chyna star shared a video of her post-baby body in a curve-hugging dress to Snapchat over the weekend, Entertainment Tonight reports.

Chyna showed off her tiny waist and flat stomach in the new video before standing on the scale to show her followers her current weight of 141 pounds. She is just 11 pounds away from her goal weight of 130.

“192 to 141.6 … Goal 130 (11 pounds to go),” she captioned the video.

Earlier this month, the 28-year-old credited her weight loss to eating less meat and waist training.

Despite Chyna and Rob Kardashian dramatic relationship, the mother of two posted a photo last week on Instagram with Rob and wished him a happy birthday.

