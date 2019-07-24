Bindi Irwin Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend Chandler Powell

Bindi Irwin and longtime boyfriend Chandler Powell are making it official, announcing their engagement Wednesday with sweet snaps of the groom-to-be’s romantic proposal.

On my birthday I said ‘yes’ & ‘forever’ to the love of my life.

Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you & every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure & true happiness.

Here’s to a lifetime of friendship, purpose & unconditional love❤️ pic.twitter.com/eaI57xwYWm — Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) July 24, 2019

“On my birthday I said ‘yes’ & ‘forever’ to the love of my life,” Irwin, who turned 21 Wednesday, captioned the romantic photos. “Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you & every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure & true happiness.”

“Here’s to a lifetime of friendship, purpose & unconditional love,” she added.

She added to PEOPLE, “I am overjoyed to be sharing the news that Chandler and I are engaged! This has been the most special day celebrating my 21st birthday.”

“I’ve met my soulmate and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with Chandler,” she added. “We’ve been together for nearly 6 years now and he’s my happily ever after.”

Powell added to the publication that the proposal was “the most perfect and beautiful day of my life.”

“After Bindi’s birthday celebration at Australia Zoo, we had a photoshoot (sic) organized to celebrate her turning 21,” he explained. “Just before we started the shoot, I took her to a special part of Australia Zoo to ask the girl of my dreams to become my wife. These past five years together have been the best of my life and we look forward to a lifetime of magical moments to come.”

Brother Robert Irwin was quick to weigh in on his Instagram, sharing photos of himself with the happy couple and writing, “I am beyond happy for you two. You are true soulmates and have always been so completely perfect for each other. Love you both and congratulations.”

Photo credit: Twitter/Bindi Irwin