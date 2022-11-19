Big Sean and Jhene Aiko Welcome New Baby Boy

Lontime couple Big Sean and Jhené Aiko welcomed their first child together. The pair announced the birth of their baby boy, Noah Hasani. Aiko shared the news via Instagram on Nov. 8, writing, "After 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… he came -mmy baby Yoda, my Sani [blue heart emoji]." The Detroit-born rapper shared similar sentiments, writing, "After 24 hours of Labor, A Lunar Eclipse, with rain from the beginning of labor til he was born, he's here safe and sound. Happy, Healthy and everything we could ever ask for and more. Any and everything for you Son."

The couple announced in July 2022, that they were expecting. In Sean's Instagram post, he wrote: "Whole new motivation forreal! Very grateful God continues to bless us, thank you. "Can't wait to be a Dad," he added alongside a black heart emoji, as the baby is his first. In turn, the singer posted a childhood photo of herself holding her belly.

Aiko has a 13-year-old daughter, Namiko Love, with singer O'Ryan, who is B2K alum's Omarion's brother. Aiko and Sean have had an on-again, off-again relationship since 2016. Their friendship began in 2013 while working together on his song, "Beware" and "I'm Gonna Be."

In between her relationship with Sean, she was married to Dot from 2014 until 2016. Sean previously dated the late Naya Rivera, and Ariana Grande. Otherwise, both have been particularly private about their lives, focusing solely on their professional work.