‘Big Brother’ Winner and Wife Welcome Baby

Big Brother winner Cody Calafiore is officially a father!

The reality show personality, who appeared on Season 16 of the CBS competition show before going on to win Season 22, has welcomed his first child, a son named Christian, with wife Cristie Calafiore.

The new parents announced the news on Friday, sharing a photo of themselves at home with their little one. “Baby Christian is here,” they wrote in a joint post alongside a teddy bear and blue heart emoji. “Words can’t even begin to describe the joy and love we have for our little boy.”

Cody’s Big Brother family was quick to celebrate the big news, with his real-life brother and Season 18 alum, Paulie Calafiore, commenting, “Love you guys so much! Welcome little nephew!”

Big Brother 16 winner Derrick Levasseur added, “Congratulations guys!” referring to his alliance with Cody as he joked, “We now officially have a third member of The Hitmen!”

Big Brother 19 winner Josh Martinez commented, “Congrats family so happy for you,” as Big Brother 25 winner Jag Bains chimed in, “Huge congratulations!! He’s adorable.”

Cody and Cristie announced in September 2025 that they were expecting their first child together after tying the knot in February 2024. At the time, the couple shared maternity photos that showed Cristie holding up sonogram images while exposing her baby bump in a pair of low-rise jeans. “Next chapter starting 2026,” they wrote at the time.

The couple first met at a bar on the Fourth of July back in 2015 and got engaged seven years later, in October 2022, in a romantic sunset proposal at Riverside Gardens Park in Red Bank, N.J.

In February 2024, the duo tied the knot in New Jersey, saying “I do” at Shadowbrook at Shrewsbury and celebrating with 200 of their loved ones.