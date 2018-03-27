‘Big Brother’ Alum Jordan Lloyd Shows off 16-Week Baby Bump in New Snap

Big Brother winner Jordan Lloyd has revealed the first shot of baby bump just three days after she revealed the pregnancy.

Lloyd, who is married to fellow Big Brother alum Jeff Schroeder, shared a picture of pregnancy progress on Instagram while sporting a casual look. She can be seen in a pair of floral pajamas and a loose-fitting top.

In the caption, she told fans she was 16 weeks pregnant and compared her experience so far to the pregnancy of her 1-year-old son Lawson.

(Photo: Instagram / @bbjordanlloyd)

"First pregnancy bump, 16 weeks pregnant," Lloyd wrote. "This time around I feel like my stomach popped sooner than it did with Lawson. My doctor told me it would [and] said it's normal. Being nauseous is gone, but I'm still in that tired phase. Patiently waiting, & hoping it goes away soon since I'm in my 2nd trimester."

She then went into the various struggles she has faced with this pregnancy.

"I never had breakouts or headaches when I was pregnant with Lawson but this time I'm battling the never ending pimples/boils on my chin," she wrote. "I get rid of one [and] then another pimple pops up in the morning. The headaches get to me because they never go away!! Sometimes it last all day & it doesn't help when you have a screaming toddler around.

She added, "Besides that, everything else is going good so far! I go to the doctor Wednesday & find out what we are having!! So excited! This whole time I was thinking boy, & now I'm thinking girl. We will see."

The Big Brother 11 couple and Lawson first revealed the pregnancy news on the syndicated TV hosted by Schroeder, Daily Blast Live before heading over to Instagram to share video of the reveal.

"So happy I can finally say something!," Lloyd wrote. "Baby number 2 will be here in September!"

Schroeder went on to add, "Thank you Daily Blast Live for letting us share our big announcement today! Baby #2 on the way! Love you [Jordan and] Lawson."

He also added an "and ?" to indicate the new baby, and he included a hashtag for "baby on the way."

After the pregnancy was announced, Lloyd took to her Instagram story to clear up some online rumors about her in light of the pregnancy, including speculation about their house decor and her health.

"It's so nice to finally be able to say 'I am pregnant,'" she said in her Instagram story. "I've almost slipped like a bunch of times. Plus the extra 'and' on the wall gave that away and not feeling good, me talking about that all the time."

She also cleared up some speculation about her weight gain that rumored marital issues due to a lack of social media posts of the couple together.

"A lot of y'all ask, 'You never post pictures with Jeff! Is something wrong?' Well, we never posted pictures because I'm already showing, and I did not want to be in any photos. Plus I was not feeling good and looking rough," she said.

"The ones writing me messages asking about weight gain and 'You look like you've gotten bigger,' and all this stuff. Well that is why, but thank you you for noticing. I appreciate it," she continued.

The couple met on the 2009 season of Big Brother and became a couple while inside the house. They also competed on The Amazing Race in 2009 together, as well.

Schroeder and Lloyd returned to the show in 2011 for season 13 and later appeared on season 5 of Marriage Boot Camp.

As for their current whereabouts, the couple are very active on social media, with each of them having followers bases over 200,000. As previously mentioned, Schroeder is one of the hosts of Daily Blast Live, which is a daytime talk show about trending news and entertainment.