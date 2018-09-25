‘Big Brother’ Couple Jessica Graf, Cody Nickson Expecting First Child

There’s a new member of the Big Brother family coming soon! Reality personalities Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson announced Monday that they were expecting their first child in an adorable Instagram post.

Alongside a photo of her sonogram, Graf wrote,”WE’RE PREGNANT! And I’m over the moon! I’m so excited to bring our first child into this life we have created together!”

She continued, “I’m a little over 11 weeks and we plan on bringing our little angel into the world on April 11, 2019, just two days before Cody’s birthday. We’re honored to be adding the FIFTH Big Brother baby to the world! We can’t wait to meet you little one and we already love you more than anything!”

Nickson also shared the news on his social media, writing, “Every day, Jessica and I thank the Lord for all the blessings He gives us. And now we are blessed with the greatest gift … a child. We are beyond pleased.”

“Thank you for all who have stood with us in support … and thank you to those who have opposed us to make all the victories worth it,” he continued. “I’m looking forward to Jessica being my wife and the matriarch of the Nickson establishment in Texas. What an incredible year.”

The couple first met during season 19 of Big Brother in 2017 and announced they were engaged in February. They also competed and won in the most recent season of The Amazing Race.

They opened up about learning they were pregnant to PEOPLE after announcing the big news.

“We actually found out while watching the finale of The Bachelorette. I wasn’t feeling well at all and decided to take a test even though I was pretty sure I wasn’t pregnant! I didn’t tell Cody I was taking a test,” Graf said. “I just went and laid back in bed with him, pregnancy test in my hoodie pocket. The show distracted me so I had forgotten it was in there until after it ended. I pulled the stick out and immediately gasped at the result!” t

Graf added, “Cody looked at me scared and confused at the look on my face when I handed him the stick! He immediately burst out into laughter and I burst into tears! It was the best surprise!”

The two don’t know if they are having a girl or a boy yet, and Graf said the couple definitely wasn’t trying to get pregnant right now.

“We don’t know the gender just yet! We are having a gender-reveal brunch the day after our wedding so that all our family and friends can celebrate with us. We weren’t trying to get pregnant … but we weren’t NOT trying,” she said. “As far as symptoms, I’m feeling great! My new superpower is my sense of smell. I can smell things miles away. I don’t like to eat some of my favorite foods which are very weird but there hasn’t been any vomiting so I consider myself lucky!”

Congratulations to the couple!

Photo credit: Instagram/Jessica Graf