‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Johnny Galecki’s Girlfriend Alaina Meyer Reveals Slim Post-Pregnancy Figure Just 1 Week After Son’s Birth

✖

It's only been about a week since Johnny Galecki and his girlfriend, Alaina Meyer, welcomed their first child together. And now, as seen on Instagram, Meyer is already showing off her toned post-baby body.

In the snap, Meyer, who is wearing a sweater and yoga pants, can be seen taking her one-week-old son for a stroll around the block alongside her German Shepard pup. She captioned the photo with a simple and sweet, "Babes first walk"

Many of Meyer's followers couldn't help but send some positive messages her way in response.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alaina Marie Avery Meyer (@alainamariemeyer) on Dec 12, 2019 at 1:56pm PST

"Congrats!" one user commented. "Can't even tell you just had a baby. Dang!"

Another fan wrote: "Wow!? You look amazing for just having a babes! Get it girl."

Galecki also got in on the commenting action, posting a lovely message to his girlfriend, "Everything about this is right and gorgeous."

In case you missed it, Galecki and Meyer announced that they had welcomed their first child together, a boy named Avery. The new parents both marked the occasion on Dec. 4 on Instagram, writing, "With full and grateful hearts we welcome our beautiful son into this incredible world. Thank you for all of your love and support." Their lovely caption was written alongside a photo of the couple each holding their one of their little one's hands.

The Big Bang Theory star and his partner announced that they were expecting a baby together back in May.

"We are absolutely over the moon to announce that we will soon be welcoming a little one into this crazy and wonderful world," they told PEOPLE. "There truly is love out there for all. We hope ours is the ember of yours, as we feel yours is the ember of ours."

That same month, the couple revealed that they were expecting a baby boy via a blue-themed gender reveal party. But, prior to that event, Galecki made an appearance on The Talk during which he said that he was actually hoping for a girl.

"I get a little bored looking exactly the same way for nine and a half months every year playing Leonard,"he said of his character on The Big Bang Theory, which ended in May. "So we wrapped and I threw some blue in my hair, then I got superstitious that I was manifesting a boy, when I kind of prefer a girl."

"Don't play this tape for my child years from now!" he continued to joke and added that his child's health is really the only factor he's concerned with.