Beyonce Shares Rare PDA-Packed Photos With Jay-Z

If it’s one person who knows how to keep their personal life private, it’s Beyoncé. In spite of her worldwide superstar status, details about Queen Bey’s life outside of the camera are kept scarce. It’s a treat when she gives fans an inside look into her life as a mom and wife. The triple threat has been married to hip hop mogul Jay-Z since 2008 and the two have three children together: daughter Blue Ivy – and twins Sir and Rumi Carter. Bey gives a few glimpses of family life via her Instagram page, which rarely are accompanied by captions. But recently, she shared a few behind-the-scenes PDA-packed filled photos of herself and Jay that have fans eating it up.

On Wednesday, Dec. 8 the 40-year-old “Crazy In Love” singer posted a series of photos on Instagram of herself and Jay, 52. The photos are from the couple’s recent trip to Las Vegas, which appear to have been in celebration of Jay’s 52nd birthday on Dec. 4. The photos capture the essence of their strong love for one another.

They posed side-by-side, with Beyoncé stunning in a dazzling Gucci x Balenciaga blazer and glittering pants, boots, and loads of accessories. She also included a black-and-white PDA-filled gif, chronicling her husband spoiling her with kisses as he wraps his arm around her shoulder. In another shot, Jay gives Beyoncé a peck on the cheek as she smiles. The Instagram post went without a caption but she shared the same photos on her official website, titling them, “Vegas weekend for the goat.”

The typical schedule for Beyoncé is usually filled with visual albums and extensive touring. But in recent years, she appears to revel in family life. She’s focusing on expanding her Parkwood Entertainment company with acts like Chloe x Halle, and her fashion brand Ivy Park.

In celebration of her 40th birthday, she gave insight into enjoying the fruits of her labor. In a sweet message to fans, she expressed gratitude, having been in the business since her teenage years. “I’m so happy to be on the other side of my sacrifices,” she wrote in part.