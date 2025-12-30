Beloved Comedian Is Currently Expecting — With a January Due Date

A beloved comedian is expecting a baby in the new year.

Andrew Delman revealed on Instagram in September that he and Lee Newton are going to be parents.

“If you’re wondering what we’ve been up to…” wrote Delman. He also shared a video of him and Newton at the doctor’s, revealing that they’re meeting their “new roommate,” clarifying that they are meeting their baby, “baby bean.” The video also included them telling the soon-to-be-grandparents, buying baby supplies for their baby girl, and an ultrasound. At the end of the video, the couple confirmed that baby bean is arriving in January 2026.

Delman has been keeping his followers updated on the pregnancy in recent weeks, including baby bean’s first vintage Photo Booth. Newton also did an impromptu “glorious photoshoot” showing off her bump in Yosemite while they were camping. The two also had the baby shower in November, as Delman shared on Instagram, which also seemingly included a vote for the baby’s name. An exact date in January has not been revealed, but as of Dec. 20, she had not yet arrived. Delman hasn’t posted anything since then, and Newton hasn’t shared anything since the beginning of the month.

Andrew Delman and Lee Newton are both comedians. Delman has written, produced, and performed original comedy for Comedy Central, Showtime, TruTV, The Los Angeles Times, UCB, The Groundlings, The Hollywood Improv, and The Comedy Store, among others. He voices two main characters on The Most Popular Girls in School, which has been featured on Good Morning America, BuzzFeed, College Humor, and Huffington Post, with the show reaching close to a million subscribers and over 150 million views.

Newton is a former co-host of the YouTube news series SourceFed and a regular performer with The Gym Comedy Group. Like Delman, she also worked at The Groundlings, which is where a lot of SNL stars get their start. Newton is also a founding member of the production company and web series The Valleyfolk, where she co-hosted with Joe Bereta, Elliott Morgan, and Steve Zaragoza.

Considering baby bean’s parents are both comedians, it wouldn’t be surprising if she came out laughing up a storm instead of crying. It’s only a matter of time now before she makes her entry into the world, and Delman and Newton will be having a lot on their hands, but making a baby laugh and caring for a baby might be a bit easier than making an entire crowd laugh.