Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Gets ‘Out of Maternity Jeans’ for Night out in Leopard Print Dress

Behati Prinsloo is putting the maternity clothes back in the closet. The Victoria’s Secret angel took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a glam selfie in which she puts her baby bump on full display in a skintight leopard print mini dress.

Got myself out of my maternity jeans just to celebrate the very talented @hungvanngo. LOVE YOU, you deserve it all. Thanks @instylemagazine for a beautiful dinner ✨ glam: @cwoodhair 💇🏼 @michaelashton 🎨 styled by me 👽 A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Oct 25, 2017 at 9:31am PDT

“Got myself out of my maternity jeans just to celebrate the very talented [Hung Vanngo],” she captioned the post. “LOVE YOU, you deserve it all. Thanks [InStyle Magazine] for a beautiful dinner.”

The 28-year-old supermodel, who is married to Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, paired the dress with classy black high heels and parted her blonde locks down the middle letting them flow freely over her shoulders.

On Sept. 13, Prinsloo and Levine announced that they are expecting their second child. The celebrity couple, who tied the knot in July 2014, is already the parents of Dusty Rose. Their daughter was born in September 2016.

During an interview with The Cut, Prinsloo spoke out about her diet while expecting. She said she tries to avoid processed foods after seeing the documentary What The Health.

“I will never eat bacon ever again. I’m put off by it. I will stand by that. I will never have a hot dog again in my life,” Prinsloo said. “I’m going to think a lot more now about where my food comes from — the egg and chicken, how it’s being raised and fed.”

Prinsloo says that doesn’t eat anything weird even when she is alone.

“I don’t do anything weird when I’m alone versus when I’m not alone,” she told The Cut. “I kind of just eat what I’m in the mood for. It doesn’t really change.”