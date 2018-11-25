Behati Prinsloo Reveals Rare Family Photo With Adam Levine and Their Children

Victoria’s Secret model and mother-of-two, Behati Prinsloo is giving fans a sneak peak into her private family life with a new photo of her loves shared to her social media.

Following Thanksgiving celebrations with her family, Prinsloo shared an image on Friday of herself smiling sweetly as husband and Maroon 5 frontman, Adam Levine, 39, stands behind a swing-set as their two daughters, 2-year-old Dusty Rose, and 9-month-old, Gio Grace, play on the playground equipment.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Although the faces of their children are blurred for their privacy, Prinsloo simply captioned the post, “Thankful” with capital letters.

Prinsloo and Levine are particularly private about their family life, though Prinsloo has shared glimpses of her tots on social media occasionally.

This past September, she posted a photo of her daughter Gio rocking a Beastie Boys t-shirt as she gazed at the camera. Her big sister Dusty also made an appearance in the image, poking her head into the frame so that one of her eyes was just visible in the adorable snap.

When Prinsloo is not busy being a mom, she is continuing to model. This past month, the 30-year-old made her return to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and sported the brand’s signature wings for the first time since giving birth to her daughters almost two years ago.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Prinsloo expressed her enthusiasm in returning to the holiday show and her surprise in seeing her doting spouse in the crowds.

“He hasn’t been able to come for a few years because there was always conflict with The Voice and this year it worked out,” she said.

Prinsloo added how it “felt like a distant dream” with a post shared to her Instagram prior to hitting the runway.

“I’m so proud to be back and proud of my body and what it can do, feeling stronger and healthier than ever with two beautiful baby girls. #girlpower,” she wrote.

Photo credit: Getty Images