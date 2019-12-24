Baby Archie’s New Christmas Card Photo Has Fans Noticing His Eyes

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle became a family of three this year with the birth of their son, Archie Harrison in May, and the 7-month-old starred in his very first Christmas card this holiday season, posing with his parents in a photo released on Monday. The black and white card was revealed on The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust Twitter account and sees Archie up close to the camera as his parents sit back and smile underneath a Christmas tree.

Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone! pic.twitter.com/McOcHALoGl — The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust (@queenscomtrust) December 23, 2019

“Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. From our family to yours,” the card’s message reads.

A notable feature of Archie’s on display in the shot was his big eyes, which until now had been seen from much farther away.

“Look at those beautiful eyes on cutie Archie and those two two happy parents,” one fan tweeted in response to the card. “Just a sweet natural picture!”

“This baby is hypnotizing me with his cute eyes,” another wrote as a third joked, “With those adorable eyes, he will get all the cupcakes he wants.”

Fans also gushed over the sweet family shot and were pleased at how happy the Sussexes looked in the photo.

“This is such a sweet and heartwarming Christmas card photo,” someone wrote. “I’m so glad to see that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex(and Archie) are happy, healthy, thriving, & enjoying their holiday season surrounded by their loved ones.”

“Such a beautiful family!!” shared another. Another tweet read, “The cutest little bub and parents. *melting*.”

A royal spokesperson recently confirmed that Harry, Markle and their son are reported to be spending Christmas in Canada, sharing in a statement on Friday that “As has been reported, Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are spending private family time in Canada.”

“The decision to base themselves in Canada reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both,” the statement continued, via PEOPLE. “Whilst this email confirms the country they are taking their family time in, for security reasons we will not be releasing any further details and request that their privacy is respected.”

“The Duke of Sussex has been a frequent visitor to Canada over many years, and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of the Royal Family. They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son.”

The Sussexes initially traveled across the pond for Thanksgiving to spend the holiday with Markle’s mom, Doria Ragland.

