Ava Sambora, Daughter of Heather Locklear and Richie Sambora, Announces Engagement

Heather Locklear is gaining a son-in-law. The actress' 26-year-old daughter, Ava Sambora, recently announced her engagement. Locklear and rocker Richie Sambora are Ava's parents. Ava is engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Tyler Farrar. The engagement was captured on camera and shared in an Instagram post. In the post, Farrar gets down on one knee, presenting Ava with an engagement ring against the backdrop of lit candles and a romantic, white rose arch, and the sunset in the background. The love birds also shared a kiss. Locklear expressed her excitement in the comment section of the post, writing that her daughter and future son-in-law are her "two favorite people." The actress also shared shots from the special day.

She captioned one black and white shot of the engaged couple walking hand in hand, "Second best day of my life. First was the day she was born. Sweetest couple ever. Congratulations!" Farrar commented under the post: "Luckiest man in the world!!!" The post was followed up with another in a series of shots from the happy occasion.

The Hot In Cleveland actress and the former Bon Jovi guitarist wed in 1994. Ava was born in 1997. They split in 2006 and a contentious custody battle ensued. Their divorce was finalized a year later and they've since become great co-parents, both showing up for Ava's major milestones, even celebrating holidays together.

"If you don't get along you are messing the kid up. That's what happens," Richie told PEOPLE in March 2014. "So you have to put that before whatever s––– is going on. Communication has got to come first. There's a cooling off period obviously, as you know — it takes time. It was almost 10 years ago though. So, we're fine. Thanksgiving or Christmas, we all spend it together."

The Melrose Place actress is currently engaged to former motocross racer Chris Heisser. They first met in high school.