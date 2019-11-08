Ashley Graham Reveals Baby’s Gender in Sweet Video Announcement

Supermodel and Mom-to-be Ashley Graham is having a baby boy! During a lightning-round Q&A session on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which is to air Thursday afternoon, the 32-year-old announced that she and her husband Justin Ervin expecting a boy. The exciting news came after Graham answered a series of rapid-fire questions, including her most embarrassing wardrobe malfunction and the most random person she’s been naked in front of.

“A boy!” Graham announced. “I’m going to be a mommy to a boy. I’m having a boy.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The news was met with cheers from the audience and DeGeneres, who also exclaimed, “You’re having a boy!”

After tying the knot in 2010, Graham and her husband announced in August that they are expecting their first child together.

“Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life,” Graham shared the news on their wedding anniversary. “It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, [Justin] Life is about to get even better.”

“To my forever love and my daily inspiration. Happy anniversary [Ashley],” Ervin, a director, wrote in his own announcement. “These 9 years have played out like a lifetime. I guess it’s because my life really started once you came into it. Now that we’ve made a life together, let’s make a life together. I love you and I love us. All of us…”

Ever since announcing that she is expecting, the supermodel has been documenting her pregnancy on social media for her fans, sharing everything from her babymoon to her intense pregnancy workouts and also getting candid about body positivity as her body changes.

“Getting bigger and bigger and trying to embrace my new body everyday,” she captioned a video in October in which she posed nude, showing off her stretch marks. “It’s a journey and I’m so thankful to have such a supportive community.”

Her willingness to embrace her stretch marks has been celebrated by fans, who have applauded her decision in the comments sections of her posts. Addressing the support, Graham recently thanked her followers “for posting all of your stretch mark pre-and-post pregnancy photos — whether you’ve had a baby or not it’s truly inspiring.”

“I thought, ‘You know what, I’m just going to post this and I know there’s another woman out there who’s feeling the same way I’m feeling who might be going through kind of a rough day in how she looks and how her body is changing,” she added.