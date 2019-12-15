Ashley Graham Reveals 50-Pound Weight Gain Amid Pregnancy: ‘I Have Never Felt Better’

Ashley Graham revealed that she has gained 50 pounds during her pregnancy so far in an Instagram post on Saturday. The model shared her mindset of body-positivity, hoping to inspire other women to worry less about the number on the scale as they carry their babies. The message was received, picking up more than 359,000 likes overnight.

Graham's post showed a photo of her in a serene yoga studio striking an impressive pose — especially since she was doing it while carrying a baby. The model was set up beside a painted brick wall and a city window, letting light in to fall on the potted plants all around her.

Graham herself wore black leggings and a black sports bra, her baby bump on full display. She told her followers just how much weight she has gained, adding: "The best part is, I don't care!"

"I have never felt better, and I am so thankful that my body and son have allowed me to be as mobile and flexible as I have been," she went on. "Between working out, yoga, acupuncture and lymphatic massages- I finally feel like I figured out this whole pregnancy thing and how to feel my best."

Graham's followers were grateful as always for her candor, and her encouragement. Many wrote to thank her for being so open about her journey.

"I gained 5, too. Our bodies surrender to them. It's the most rewarding gift," one person commented.

Another added: "Pregnancy is not one size fits all and YOU have done an exceptional job accepting every step with confidence, grace, a sense of humor and infectious energy and positive attitude. So proud of you AG. That is one lucky baby boy."

One of the top comments was from celebrity stylist David Lopez, who joked with Graham and got a joke back in response.

"Since you've gotten pregnant I have ALSO gained 50 pounds," he wrote.

"Well you are with me a lot - eating what I eat!" Graham noted.

"Accurate," Lopez answered with dubious emojis. "Eating for two and there's only one of me lolol."

This will be Graham's first child, and she is expecting with her husband of nine years, Justin Ervin. The couple has been candid about their process every step of the way, just as Graham always is with her followers.

It is unclear when Graham's due date is, but she announced her pregnancy back in August. Fans are waiting eagerly to see who she brings into the world and how she goes about applying her philosophies to motherhood.