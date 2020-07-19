Ariana Grande's New Photo Sparks Pregnancy Rumors

Singer Ariana Grande shared some fun photos of her dogs on Saturday, including one that sparked pregnancy speculation among her fans online. Grande posted a gallery of images, including a selfie video, two pictures of her dogs laying around with her, and a picture from her childhood. One of the pictures showed one of her dogs lying across her stomach, and some fans think this was a peek at a baby bump. Others pointed out it was likely just her rib cage.

"[Oh my God]!!!!! you are glowing!!!!" one person wrote to Grande, who replied, "u are." Meanwhile, another fan wrote, "Is it just me or is she pregnant?" Another wondered, "Your stomach on the 3rd slide?????" The pregnancy speculation also transferred to Twitter.

The speculation started just a few days after the 27-year-old "Thank U, Next" singer went Instagram official with her new boyfriend, Dalton Gomez. On June 26, she shared a collection of photos, including one with Dalton, a real estate agent in Los Angeles. The two have been dating since January and are staying together in Grande's Los Angeles home during the coronavirus pandemic, a source told PEOPLE in March. The couple also appeared in the music video for her duet with Justin Bieber, "Stuck With U."