Ariana Grande's New Photo Sparks Pregnancy Rumors
Singer Ariana Grande shared some fun photos of her dogs on Saturday, including one that sparked pregnancy speculation among her fans online. Grande posted a gallery of images, including a selfie video, two pictures of her dogs laying around with her, and a picture from her childhood. One of the pictures showed one of her dogs lying across her stomach, and some fans think this was a peek at a baby bump. Others pointed out it was likely just her rib cage.
"[Oh my God]!!!!! you are glowing!!!!" one person wrote to Grande, who replied, "u are." Meanwhile, another fan wrote, "Is it just me or is she pregnant?" Another wondered, "Your stomach on the 3rd slide?????" The pregnancy speculation also transferred to Twitter.
The speculation started just a few days after the 27-year-old "Thank U, Next" singer went Instagram official with her new boyfriend, Dalton Gomez. On June 26, she shared a collection of photos, including one with Dalton, a real estate agent in Los Angeles. The two have been dating since January and are staying together in Grande's Los Angeles home during the coronavirus pandemic, a source told PEOPLE in March. The couple also appeared in the music video for her duet with Justin Bieber, "Stuck With U."
'Ariana is pregnant!'
OH MY GOD ARIANA IS PREGNANT pic.twitter.com/zxYhMJNmUc— sofia ミ☆ (@swtsclit) July 18, 2020
Grande is "staying at home with friends" and taking the social distancing "very" seriously, the source told the magazine. "One of the people she is with right now is Dalton — they have been hanging out for a couple of months," the source told PEOPLE. "Ariana doesn’t want to do another public relationship so she is trying to keep this one quiet, but she seems very happy with Dalton."prevnext
'It's literally her rib cage'
can y’all stop calling ariana pregnant?? it’s literally her rib cage. stop. it.— 𝑚𝑎𝑟𝑠ꨄ || restricted (@evrytimeslut) July 18, 2020
Despite the pandemic, Grande has still been busy with new singles. Aside from "Stuck With U," she scored a major hit with "Rain on Me," her collaboration with Lady Gaga. The single is featured on Gaga's new album Chromatica and topped the Billboard Hot 100 and the Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic Songs charts.prevnext
What Grande might think of the rumors
Ariana when she comes to twitter and sees her timeline being full of rumors saying she’s pregnant pic.twitter.com/4Y1jMhCaHe— 𝐂𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐚⁷₄ミ☆ (@swtnrblink) July 18, 2020
Grande has also shown support for Black Lives Matter and social justice issues in recent weeks. Last month, she revealed on Twitter that she sent food and coffee trucks to voters waiting in line at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville. The Courier-Journal confirmed that several food trucks arrived while residents waited to vote. Local Black Lives Matter supporters thanked Grande for her generosity on Twitter. Since then, Grande has continued posting dates for elections across the country for her 194 million Instagram followers.prevnext
'Calm down guys'
prevnext
people are really thinking ariana’s pregnant just bc of this picture of her ribs 😭😭😭 geez calm down guys pic.twitter.com/67sdwGS8dj— nadia ♡ (@stillheartbrk) July 19, 2020
'This fandom wants' Grande to be pregnant
prevnext
this fandom wants ariana to be pregnant so bad i- pic.twitter.com/snApcN0nY1— lyss (@sincerelyarig) July 18, 2020
'I pretend I do not see'
prev
not people thinking ariana is pregnant ITS HER RIBCAGE pic.twitter.com/xj6rCUPwK9— jen blm (@lovinitjen) July 18, 2020