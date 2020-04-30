'Jeopardy!' Contestant Gets Roasted by Social Media After Mixing up Janet Jackson for Ariana Grande
Janet Jackson and Ariana Grande are two very different people, but one Jeopardy! contestant mixed them up during Wednesday's episode of the game show. Contestant Alwin Hui selected the $800 clue in the Billboard Music Awards category, which read, "As the recipient of the 2018 Icon Award, she took 'Control' and took to the stage in her first live TV performance in nearly a decade."
Host Alex Trebek then played a clip of Jackson performing her 1986 hit "Nasty" at the show. Hui buzzed in first and answered, "Who is Ariana Grande?," providing an incorrect answer before competitor Sarah Jett Rayburn buzzed in with the correct answer. Rayburn went on to win her fourth consecutive episode, earning a total of $89,300
Viewers couldn't help but discuss Hui's error on social media, especially considering the fact that the 26-year-old Grande would have been around 14 years old when Jackson last performed on television before 2018's award show. It's possible to explain Hui's confusion due to the fact that Jackson was wearing an oversized sweatshirt, thigh high boots and her hair in a ponytail in the clip, a look that has become Grande's signature, but Twitter was not letting him off that easily.
I can’t stop laughing at this @Jeopardy response. This man thought Janet Jackson was Ariana Grande 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/qBFhkFIyfa— 𝖏𝖚𝖑𝖎𝖆𝖓𝖆✨ (@julianarjoyce) April 29, 2020
Some people were simply not having it.
Absolutely unforgivable lmfao #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/3x6dZhJOEI— bryanna (@bryannasmith) April 29, 2020
A MAN ON JEOPARDY JUST WATCHED A VIDEO OF JANET JACKSON PERFORMING AND THEN INCORRECTLY GUESSED THAT IT WAS “ARIANA GRANDE” whaaaaaaaaT is happening??? !!— Sydney (@SydneyBattle) April 29, 2020
I know this man did not just confuse Janet Jackson for Ari*na Gr*nde on Jeopardy tonight!!!! sir! pic.twitter.com/B6RDa6w4ZN— best wishes, warmest regards (@Jas_M_ine) April 29, 2020
THIS MAN ON JEOPARDY JUST CONFUSED JANET JACKSON FOR ARIANA GRANDE. I'M LEAVING THIS EARTH. pic.twitter.com/Jc3ABURu59— Ladi A (@HigashiNY) April 29, 2020
Many used GIFs to express their disbelief.
I just watched a guy named Alwin on Jeopardy! call Janet Jackson Ariana Grande. What world IS THIS?!?!? #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/CoxpSFcNd8— Ransom Lewis (@ransomlewis69) April 29, 2020
They just showed a video of Janet Jackson dancing and this dude said "who is Ariana Grande?" #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/ttOxTZ7hA7— misSANDeI (@dunn_ryte) April 29, 2020
The absolute disrespect to Janet Jackson #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/wh9EexjLMQ— Steph (The Mad Khaleesi) (@qsteph) April 30, 2020
Others cited Jackson's legend status.
How did he get this wrong?!?!? Janet Jackson is a living legend sir! #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/HLRDVV90fh— Baldheaded Scallywag (@mocha_cutie) April 29, 2020
This man on #Jeopardy just really said the ICONIC LEGEND Janet Jackson was Ariana Grande— Blue Jolly Ranchers Only 👩🏽💻 (@xSay_Less) April 29, 2020
I-
What is this man smoking pic.twitter.com/4vh6Pki6DB
Jeopardy has been disrespecting the legends this week https://t.co/eFECmzhaPJ— Luke Ponds (@lukeponds) April 30, 2020
Several people also referenced another incorrect answer given on Jeopardy! this week by Jett Rayburn mistake on Monday's episode, during which she answered, "Who is Chaka Khan?" when Trebek showed a photo of Zulu Kingdom leader Shaka Zulu.
Between this and the Chaka Khan moment earlier in the week, it’s clear our nation’s nerds are in desperate need of doing some music icon homework. COME ON, ALWIN. #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/DtuTTUmGYO— Bradley Stern (@MuuMuse) April 29, 2020
First it’s a mixup between Shaka Zulu and Chaka Khan-now this guy mistook Janet Jackson for Ariana Grande. What a strange week it’s been on #Jeopardy. pic.twitter.com/YXwt0cYvUE— Renee Larson-Endsley (@iamreneejai) April 29, 2020
As if things couldn’t get crazier/funnier than the Jeopardy Chaka Khan / Shaka Zulu mix-up, this week now also bestows upon us a Janet Jackson / Ariana Grande mixup. I’m not kidding. Ay dio mio. | #WasItThePonytail 🙈 pic.twitter.com/2xpPfKmFij— Miss TLC (@IAmMissTLC) April 29, 2020
So yesterday on #Jeopardy , a contestant thought Shaku Zulu was Chaka Khan. Tonight, Janet Jackson was believed to be Ariana Grande. Who are these people?!?!— Karen Dumas (@karendumas) April 29, 2020