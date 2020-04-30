'Jeopardy!' Contestant Gets Roasted by Social Media After Mixing up Janet Jackson for Ariana Grande

By Hannah Barnes

Janet Jackson and Ariana Grande are two very different people, but one Jeopardy! contestant mixed them up during Wednesday's episode of the game show. Contestant Alwin Hui selected the $800 clue in the Billboard Music Awards category, which read, "As the recipient of the 2018 Icon Award, she took 'Control' and took to the stage in her first live TV performance in nearly a decade."

Host Alex Trebek then played a clip of Jackson performing her 1986 hit "Nasty" at the show. Hui buzzed in first and answered, "Who is Ariana Grande?," providing an incorrect answer before competitor Sarah Jett Rayburn buzzed in with the correct answer. Rayburn went on to win her fourth consecutive episode, earning a total of $89,300

Viewers couldn't help but discuss Hui's error on social media, especially considering the fact that the 26-year-old Grande would have been around 14 years old when Jackson last performed on television before 2018's award show. It's possible to explain Hui's confusion due to the fact that Jackson was wearing an oversized sweatshirt, thigh high boots and her hair in a ponytail in the clip, a look that has become Grande's signature, but Twitter was not letting him off that easily.

Some people were simply not having it.

Many used GIFs to express their disbelief.

Others cited Jackson's legend status.

Several people also referenced another incorrect answer given on Jeopardy! this week by Jett Rayburn mistake on Monday's episode, during which she answered, "Who is Chaka Khan?" when Trebek showed a photo of Zulu Kingdom leader Shaka Zulu.

