'Jeopardy!' Contestant Gets Roasted by Social Media After Mixing up Janet Jackson for Ariana Grande

Janet Jackson and Ariana Grande are two very different people, but one Jeopardy! contestant mixed them up during Wednesday's episode of the game show. Contestant Alwin Hui selected the $800 clue in the Billboard Music Awards category, which read, "As the recipient of the 2018 Icon Award, she took 'Control' and took to the stage in her first live TV performance in nearly a decade."

Host Alex Trebek then played a clip of Jackson performing her 1986 hit "Nasty" at the show. Hui buzzed in first and answered, "Who is Ariana Grande?," providing an incorrect answer before competitor Sarah Jett Rayburn buzzed in with the correct answer. Rayburn went on to win her fourth consecutive episode, earning a total of $89,300