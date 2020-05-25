Lady Gaga Posts Bizarre Breast Augmentation Photo Amid 'Rain on Me' Collaboration with Ariana Grande

✖

Lady Gaga released the second single from her upcoming Chromatica album last week, and found a really bizarre way to promote it. Even though the music video for "Rain On Me" featuring Ariana Grande has already racked up over 45.2 million views since Friday, Gaga shared a doctored photo of herself with enlarged breasts to get some renewed interest in the single. "Rain On Me" is just one of the handful of big-name collaborations on Chromatica, which finally comes out on Friday.

The release of "Rain On Me" followed the first official tease of Chromatica, the single "Stupid Love." The video for "Rain on Me," clearly produced long before the coronavirus pandemic, shows Gaga and Grande dancing in several futuristic scenes paired with plenty of animated visuals. Considering "rain" is in the title, there is also plenty of it in the video.

Chromatica was initially supposed to be released on April 10, but Gaga chose to postpone the release due to the coronaivrus pandemic. Since she still held out hope to tour the country to promote the album this summer, there was no release date set at the time. She said there was even a secret Coachella set in the works, along with "a lot of other fun surprises" to promote the album. Gaga eventually agreed to release Chromatica on Friday, May 29 and still has plans for a six-city Chromatica Ball tour, which would start at the end of July.

"To my fans, I love you," Gaga wrote on March 24. "I know you are disappointed. Probably angry and sad. But I also know that as a fan base... as a family... we are strong, we are loving and we are the kindness punks. So I ask you to practice that kindkness in these trying times."

Chromatica will also include "Sour Candy," a collaboration with Blackpink, and "Sine from Above," which features Elton John. A deluxe edition will add three more tracks, including a remix of "Stupid Love." This is Gaga's sixth album and first solo album since 2016's Joanne. Between the two albums, Gaga appeared in Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born, winning an Oscar for co-writing "Shallow."

In a new interview with InStyle, Gaga said she still hopes to get married in the future, and still dreams of making more music, more movies and more charity work through her Born This Way Foundation. "I want to help fund more research about fibromyalgia and neuropathic and chronic pain by putting a team of doctors together. I have a lot of dreams and hopes," she told the magazine. "What I will actually accomplish, I have no idea, but I know that I'll be doing it with the people I love."