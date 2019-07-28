Anne Hathaway Opens up About ‘Unhappy Moments’ With Pregnancy Struggle

Anne Hathaway revealed her second pregnancy on Wednesday, and is now opening up about why she broke the news the way she did. The Ocean’s 8 and The Dark Knight Rises actress happily revealed the news with a baby bump photo, but also candidly let her followers in on the fact that she had struggled with “infertility and conception hell” ahead of the pregnancy.

“For everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies,” she wrote. “Sending you extra love.”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Saturday, she discussed that she wanted to include that aspect in the announcement to make sure that women with similar struggles did not feel down about seeing yet another mother conceive a child easily.

“It’s not [always a straight line]. There is a one-sided narrative to this, and of course it’s wonderful that we celebrate the happy moment when it’s ready to share,” the 36-year-old actress said. “I think there is a silence around the moments before that and they are not all happy, and in fact a lot of them are quite painful. I think that pain is that these women feel like we’re the only ones going through it.

“I just knew that somewhere my announcement was going to make somebody feel worse about themselves because — and it wouldn’t be their fault that that happened — you just can’t help it when you want something so bad and it feels like it’s happening to everyone else but you. And I just wanted that person to know that they’re included in my story too and that my story didn’t just have happy moments too.”

Regardless of the tough road there, Hathaway is full of joy about the upcoming baby, which will be her second with husband Adam Shulman.

“I am really happy,” Hathaway said. “This is something I’ve been wanting for a while and I’m really happy it’s happening.”

Hathaway has not revealed how far along she is, her expected due date or the baby’s gender, as of press time.

She can been seen in the romantic thriller Serenity, which was released earlier in 2019. She also has several projects in the works, including an episode of the Amazon show Modern Love, a new film adaptation of Roald Dahl’s The Witches and a new Sesame Street movie.

Photo Credit: Warner Bros.