Anna Faris Dishes on Son Jack’s Embarrassing Bathroom Experiment That Led to Some Deep Cleaning (Exclusive)

Life as a mom can sometimes be messy, and Anna Faris knows that all too well. The actress is a mother on-screen for her CBS sitcom Mom, but she is also a mother to 7-year-old Jack, her son with ex-husband Chris Pratt. Faris recently partnered up with Clorox to promote their $150,000 DonorsChoose.org campaign to fund teacher’s classrooms and promote cleanliness when it comes to working spaces. While chatting about the initiative, Faris let PopCulture.com in on one of the grossest mom moments she had had to clean up in recent memory.

As she explained, Jack randomly got fascinated with one of bodily functions, and it did not end well. The scene turned into “a science project” but luckily she had some of the cleaning brand’s wipes on hand to sanitize the space.

“The other day, Jack called me into the bathroom, and he was showing me how he could pee all over the place. He could hit different targets, which was amusing for him,” she recalled with a laugh. “I think he even said, ‘Look, it’s almost like a science project.’ So, then [Clorox wipes] make it very easy to clean up a child’s urine. Yeah, I think that it’s handy. I have them all over the house. They’re in the kitchen. They’re in the bathroom. The garage.”

Aside from bathroom messes, Faris also revealed that she has been trying to get herself and Jack to tidy up more in general. She thinks that Jack having a space to do his schoolwork and other projects is key to helping him focus.

“I do think that it’s important for me to be able to sit Jack down when he has homework — because he has homework now; I can’t even believe it — but to be able to sit him down in an organized, clean space makes him focus a little bit better,” she said. “I do think that having a very cluttered mind myself, that an organized space and a clean space is incredibly helpful to me. I wish I had learned that a little bit early in life. I think I’m still learning it.”

She’s also tried to get him in on the cleaning process, but it can be challenging. The Scary Movie and Just Friends actress sometimes resorts to “bribes” to get Jack encouraged to tidy up.

“I kind of bribe,” Faris said. “What’s tricky is that I think it’s very difficult for a mom or a parent to be (stern) because the kids know that they can push back. Like when I watch Jack at school, he will listen to the teachers. They all are doing their chores or their cleanup and they listen and whatever. And then when he gets home, he’s like, ‘No, I don’t want to’ or ‘What are you going to give me?’ And it’s like, ‘OK, here’s this $2 bill if you make your bed or whatever.’ It’s the negotiating that they learn so quickly.”

As for the Clorox and DonorsChoose.org partnership, Faris was excited to participate due the company’s promotion of general cleanliness and the struggles she’s seen educators in her life go through on a daily basis.

“I wanted to partner up with Clorox for this back to school season, for a couple of reasons. One, I feel like I’m a sanitary person, but I’m not the tidiest person. So, I use Clorox wipes all the time because they’re so easy and they kill 99.9 percent of germs,” Faris said. “What’s really meaningful to me is that Clorox donated $150,000 to DonorsChoose.org, which is a fantastic organization that allows teachers to submit projects they need for the classroom so they can help create safe creative work spaces. And that means a lot to me. I have three family members that are educators, so I understand that resources get stretched. So, it’s really important to me.”

Photo Credit: Diane Bondareff/Invision for Clorox/AP Images