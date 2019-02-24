Angelina Jolie Makes Rare Public Appearance With Children at MoMA Event

Angelina Jolie went out with four of her kids on Thursday night for a rare public photo-op at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.

Jolie was photographed arm-in-arm with 12-year-old Shiloh, 14-year-old Zahara, 15-year-old Pax and 17-year-old Maddox Jolie-Pitt, along with filmmaker Prune Nourry. The A-list brood was there for the premiere of Nourry’s documentary Serendipity, inspired by her recent diagnosis with breast cancer.

The screening kicked off the MoMA’s Doc Fortnight event, an international film festival showcasing some of the biggest nonfiction films of the year. It was an event auspicious enough for Jolie to step out with her four oldest, which she shares with ex-husband Bratt Pitt. Jolie was an executive producer on Serendipity, and she believes in its message.

“I’m honored to be here to support my dear friend, Prune Nourry, and to introduce a unique, brave and mesmerizing film,” Jolie told PEOPLE. “A tribute to the spirit of a woman, and a journey into the mind and soul of a true artist.”

It is unclear where Jolie’s youngest, twins Knox and Vivienne, were on the rest of the family’s big night out.

The Jolie-Pitt kids have been through a lot in the last three years or so as their high-profile parents go through with a divorce. “Brangelina” were together for twelve years, though they did not officially marry until the August of 2014.

The marriage did not last long, as the two actors decided to separate in September 2016. They took their time, however, severing ties in a slow and methodical way with a focus on how the children would handle it. The two have had a secretive but contentious custody battle, with Jolie requesting full physical custody of their six kids.

Jolie and Pitt reached a custody agreement in November, Jolie’s lawyer told Us Weekly at the time, though the details are still unclear. Furthermore, the couple have were photographed by papparazzi in a heated argument earlier this month, suggesting that it is not over yet.

“A custody arrangement was agreed to weeks ago, and has been signed by both parties and the judge,” attorney Samantha Bely DeJean said. “The agreement, which is based on the recommendations of the child custody evaluator, eliminates the need for a trial. The filing and details of the agreement are confidential to protect the best interests of the children.”