Angelina Jolie Is Spending New Year’s Eve in Colorado With Her Kids

Angelina Jolie and her children are enjoying the Colorado snow this New Year’s Eve.

A source told Us Weekly that the actress, 41, and her six kids, Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8, arrived after Christmas.

Jolie and Vivienne were seen shopping at a toy store in Colorado on Friday, Dec. 30.

Although Jolie and Brad Pitt are in the middle of a divorce and custody battle, Pitt was able to see his kids over the holidays.

“Brad did see the kids at some point for a holiday gift exchange,” an insider told Us. “[Brad] gave them presents and it was cordial.”

A second source said that Jolie was the one that planned the gathering.

