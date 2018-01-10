Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Recovering After Breaking Arm While Snowboarding

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the 11-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, is reportedly on the mend after suffering a broken arm in a snowboarding mishap.

Jolie-Pitt reportedly got the injury on Dec. 29, while the family spent the holiday vacationing in Lake Tahoe. Reporters from Entertainment Tonight saw the young performer in Los Feliz, California on Sunday, with her arm in a sling.

A source close to the family confirmed that Shiloh “broke her arm while snowboarding,” but is now “fine” in a conversation with People. The insider added Angelina Jolie was “very grateful to the team who helped her.”

Shiloh and her five siblings have been beacons of support for their mother in the past year, as her tumultuous relationship with their father rocks the headlines. Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt back on Sep. 16, 2016, but this past summer there were rumors that the famous couple might reconcile.

Either way, Jolie says her children are her first and foremost priority.

“We all have our difficult times, but as a mother, you also have a responsibility first and foremost towards the kids,” the 42-year-old actress told People in September. “They are going through their formative years and everything else comes second to that.”

Jolie confirmed that she plans to continue easing back into her acting career, but all of her projects will be tailored to her childrens’ needs.

“Everything will be around the children,” she said. “I haven’t worked for over a year now because they needed me home. Everything was just stopped. I’m really sitting and talking with them because everything affects them. Every location, every type of project, I’m going to have to adjust it to however much they can handle.”