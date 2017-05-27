Angelina Jolie Celebrates Daughter Shiloh’s Birthday at Disneyland With Family and Friends

A post shared by @teamajolie on May 27, 2017 at 5:58am PDT

Angelina Jolie took her family and friends to the happiest place on earth to celebrate her daughter Shiloh’s 11th birthday.

Jolie, 41, her kids and some friends enjoyed a trip to the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, this week. E! News learned the birthday crew had been exploring the theme park and surrounding attractions since Thursday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

MORE: Brad Pitt Blames Himself for Angelina Jolie Divorce in Interview

Their trip was documented on social media by fans at the park. They were spotted enjoying rides like Alice in Wonderland, Roger Rabbit’s Cartoon Spin and Tarzan’s Tree House.

In addition to the theme park, the group spent some time shopping at Downtown Disney. They stopped in the Ridemakerz store, which is similar to Build-a-Bear but for toy race cars.

“The store clerk was showing her kids the remote control cars that they offer,” an eyewitness shared with E! News. “She was in a good mood and was asking the kids if they liked any of the cars.”

The family was joined by some of Shiloh’s friends, who happened to be the same child actors who appeared in Jolie’s Netflix film, First They Killed My Father.

It seems like Shiloh had one magical birthday! Click through the photos above to see more from their trip.

Photo Credit: Twitter / @KennyWadeMusic

Related:

Brad Pitt Breaks His Silence Following Split With Angelina Jolie

A New Development Has Surfaced About Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Dating Life

Watch Angelina Jolie and Kids Casually Snack on Tarantulas, If You Can Handle It