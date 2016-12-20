Angelina Jolie and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Go Camera Shopping on Brad Pitt’s Birthday

(Photo: Twitter / @VoiceComms)

Angelina Jolie and her daughter Shiloh, 10, went camera shopping at Samy’s Camera in Los Angeles on Sunday, Dec. 18, which was also Brad Pitt‘s 53rd birthday, Us Weekly reports.

“Shiloh is very interested in photography, and Angelina asked to look at some of the vintage cameras,” the insider told Us Weekly. “Angelina inspected the cameras from many different angles and was asking questions. Shiloh was listening intently and paying close attention.”

The source adds, “Angelina told Shiloh she would love to get her the camera and asked her, ‘Are you satisfied?’ She told Shiloh it even had black and white, which was a nice added feature. Shiloh nodded her head but didn’t talk much. She really listened to Angelina and deferred to her on everything. Angelina purchased the camera and they stayed for about 10 minutes and then left with a driver.”

Their mother-daughter outing occured one week before Christmas. According to an inside source, it is unknown which parent will celebrate the holiday with their kids.

Pitt did not see his children on Thanksgiving, but “hopes to see the kids for Christmas at some point,” the source shared.

